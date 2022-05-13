The Royal Arena prepare to see a miracle tonight. Or to watch a team make its way back to First division. What can more? the miracle of Sanse or the illusion of Primera del Almeria? We will know the answer tonight at around eleven o’clock, but what is clear is that they face two teams in full winning streak that can lead them to achieve their goals at the end of the season (follow the match live on AS.com).

The miracle of the Sanse it comes because A month ago I was evicted ten points from permanence, but his last three consecutive victories have allowed him to reach the penultimate day in the range to be able to sleep out of relegation in case of victory against the leader of the Second Division. And that, whichever way you look at it, taking into account how the foals were doing nothing, it’s something amazingit more like a miracle that has been seen around here for a long time. Xabi Alonso’s foals truly believe they can overtake the category leader and sleep out of relegation.

LaLiga SmartBank *Data updated as of May 12, 2022

The problem they have is that Almería arrives just as plugged in and with morale through the roof, with the feeling that they fly to First, and that obviously gives wings to any team. yes, foutside your home lower your performanceso that is what they cling to in Donostia to continue dreaming of the miracle of their foals, which recover a Jon Ander Olasagasti, an extension of Xabi Alonso on the pitch. And given the importance of the appointment, most of those who usually go up with the first team will play, such as Andrew Martinthe pardoned karrikaburu Y Turrients.

The Almerihe arrives with him goal of leaving practically completed the ascent. After Valladolid’s victory in Eibar, Rubi’s men cannot be promoted today, but a victory tonight in San Sebastián I would leave him half a meter from the goal raised three years ago with the sale of the Indalic club; in fact, in the event of beating the Donostiarra subsidiary, the Almería would rise to the First Division if the Valladolid loses tomorrow in his feud in the regional derby against Ponferradina, or if the pucela draws and the Eibar falls in Butarque. Of course, the rojiblanco dressing room does not want euphoria, respecting to the maximum a Real B that has a lot to say.

LaLiga SmartBank *Data updated as of May 12, 2022

The people of Almeria don’t want euphoria either, making it very clear during the week that they have to continue along the path marked in recent days. Rubi has managed to improve his team remarkably in defence, which has made him rise to a leadership that he does not want to let escape to celebrate the championship for the first time in its history. For this he must win tonight in a match in which the technician of Vilassar de Mar ensures to keep a tactical trick. It remains to be seen if he changes the drawing to join Diego Sousa with Sadiq or if he chooses to populate the center of the field taking advantage of the fact that Ramazani is out due to injury.

The keys to the game

Reborn. The subsidiary of Real Sociedad was hopeless, but his last three victories make him believe in a miracle.

Write down. Usually lackadaisical when Sanse plays, tonight he will respond with his best tackle of the season. The fans also believe.

Defensive force. When the Sanse has been safer in defense is when better results have been obtained.

Dynamic. Almería arrives like a shot at the final stretch of the season. He has returned to the lead after linking six days without losing. The last time was in March (0-1 against Girona).

Defensive solidity: Rubi’s men have chained three games without conceding a goal. Only Valladolid has beaten Fernando in the last five dates of the championship

aces to follow

Alex Solo: He has just renewed his contract until 2026. The most plugged-in subsidiary player, key in Sanse’s reaction with his goal in extremis in Fuenlabrada.

Babec: Marshal of the rear has been erected. Key in the defensive aspect, he also creates danger in attack in set pieces. He links seven days with four yellow.

Ups and downs

Olasagasti returns after sanction. Pokorny is out due to injury.

Robles and Curro Sánchez return after injury. The injured Chumi, Martos, Nieto and Ramazani are absent.

Coaches statements

X. Alonso: “It’s up to us to balance the locker room in bad times and in good times, too. It’s three wins in a row, but we haven’t done anything until mathematically anything can happen, so we have to continue along the same lines. It’s necessary concentration, ambition and tension.At the start of the season Almería’s project was clear because of the players they have and because of their coach, who knows the category very well; they are up there on their own merits, also because they have very good men and because they know dominate both areas. I expect good things in a very nice challenge”.

Ruby: “The motivations for all the teams that are playing for something are many. La Real has it and so do we, anything can happen. Teams are playing us at a good time, but we are too. I have a lot of admiration for the rival and their coach “It’s a shame that Real did not get more points because their idea of ​​the game is very worked out. On matchday 40 they are still alive enduring negative situations. If we win and the results are given on Saturday, everyone on the street and against the Alcorcón to enjoy the party. I am one of those who the sooner the better because we will enjoy it the same way, although the way is different. The players are like a robot, the only one who had an excess was me with a phrase, but they teach a lesson to know what the games cost and what is not done. We can have a bad day, but it will not take us confident”.