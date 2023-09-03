Sammy Barko had been pronounced dead by doctors, but a miracle happened shortly after in front of everyone present

The story of Sammy Barko it went around the world and entered the hearts of many people. The 16-year-old boy suffers from a serious heart condition.

He was climbing a rock face when he began to feel strangely unwell. Sammy Barko is suddenly slumped to the ground. Rescuers immediately reached the place and tried to revive him for about two hours. His heart had stopped. Eventually, paramedics were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene. Then, a miracle, which not even doctors can still believe. 5 minutes after the sad announcement, the 16-year-old’s heart has started beating again and Sammy came back to life.

After tests at the hospital, doctors diagnosed him with a rare hereditary heart condition: Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is a disease that affects one person out of 10,000, which if left untreated can lead to death. Patients are kept under control with beta-blocker drugs and cannot exercise at all. Considered a very serious disease if discovered early can be managed.

Sammy is not the only one in the family to have this pathology, after the checks the doctors have discovered that the mother and brother are also affected. Today Jennifer, this is her mother’s name, is telling the story of her family and her son through awareness campaigns. If that episode hadn’t happened to Sammy, they would never have discovered the disease. Almost always, catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia comes discovered when it is already too late.

The words of Sammy Barko’s mother

There are too many kids walking around with heart problems and they have no clue. And at any moment their life could be taken from them. My son “died”, the doctors expressed their displeasure and told me they could no longer do anything. I stood staring at it, along with my husband. Then, we saw him move. We screamed, but for them it was a normal post-death reflex. But within seconds they noticed that his heart was still beating and his neck had turned purple. They immediately took him to intensive care.

The 16-year-old spent months in hospital. He had suffered a spinal injury and several small strokes. Today is paralyzed from the waist downbut it is I live and it’s back to school.