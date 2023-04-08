He bataan is the name of the multirole amphibious assault ship that carries more than 2,500 US Navy sailors and marines. And she is the first US Navy ship where a metallic 3D printing solution has been installed that allows the manufacture of spare parts and repairs on board. This technology that has reached the US Navy has a Spanish seal thanks to the firm Meltio, from Linares (Jaén).

The Spanish multinational Meltio —manufacturer of metallic 3D printing technology by laser wire— has partnered with Phillips Corporation —world leader in manufacturing solutions based in the United States— to promote the first additive manufacturing technology for laser metal deposition ( LMD) installed on board a Navy ship.

“It is an industrial milestone and, without a doubt, a turning point for our company,” says Ángel Llavero, CEO of Meltioborn in 2019 as a result of a joint venture (joint venture) between Additec, a Las Vegas-based company, and Sicnova, a distributor of 3D printing equipment. The technological group, with a staff of 140 workers, had a turnover of 11 million euros last year.

The project for the US Navy represents a further step towards demonstrating an industrially useful application in the naval sector thanks to the 3D wire and laser metal printing technology developed by Meltio. Specifically, the Phillips Additive Hybrid system took Meltio’s laser metal deposition technology and integrated it with the control mill of the Haas CNC vertical machining centers on board the ship. USS Batan.

Meltio 3D printing maximizes operational availability and reduces demand from traditional and Navy-specific supply chains. In addition, a second 3D printer has been installed to produce polymer (plastic) components on board the Bataan. This printer allows the ship’s crew to print any of the more than 300 data packages that define the configuration and design procedures necessary to manufacture a part and ensure its correct operation.

Llavero assures that it is “a technology with enormous industrial applications in the naval and marine sector, in defense and in all those where it is necessary to be able to manufacture the part when and where it is needed”. The US Navy is advancing its effort to improve the self-sufficiency of deep-sea deployed vessels and their crews, and reduce supply chain timelines by leveraging additive manufacturing by permanently installing the first metal 3D printer on board a ship . “These printers have the ability to help the Navy overcome both the problems of obsolescence of ships and systems whose useful life is measured in decades and to directly contribute to improving the operational availability of our systems and ships,” he said in a statement. Rear Admiral Jason Lloyd, chief engineer for NAVSEA, the largest of the US Navy’s six system commands.

Despite being a young company, Meltio has managed to be profitable since the first year. And it does so from Linares, a municipality that has become an industrial desert since the closure of the Santana Motor automobile factory in 2011. “Linares and southern Spain are a very attractive pole for the new technology industry, we have legal certainty and, above all, , a lot of talent”, indicates the CEO of Meltio. In his opinion, the prestige of engineering at the University of Jaén, the powerful network of vocational training centers or the institutional support provided to entrepreneurs are factors that help to relaunch the economy in this municipality, which remains the largest than 50,000 inhabitants with the highest unemployment rate in the country.

The company’s mission is to offer its customers, partners and employees the latest innovations, being pioneers in the development of affordable 3D metal printing systems that are reliable, safe and powerful, continuously reinforcing its status as a technological innovator for the industrial sector. . The firm is present in 40 countries; It has offices in the United States, India and Italy, and sells 95% of its production abroad.

Beyond the numbers, Llavero points out what, in his opinion, is behind the company’s success: “The key to success is having workers who are happy and who feel the company is their own.” The company allows teleworking and grants flexible hours to all its staff.

