The last time I visited them, they occupied some half-dirty little offices in a corner of the Casa de la Radio in Prado del Rey. There are four cats, enthusiastic and careful, but four, and with the strength of their voices they support a radio station that hardly anyone notices, but whose disappearance would make Spain a drier and more deplorable country. Radio Clásica, the Cinderella of the public entity, is a miracle that does not sleep even in summer, when its main programming takes vacations and the grill is filled with transitory surprises, to the happiness of those of us who take a nap and drive along the secondary roads of the coast with her.

Radio Clásica could fulfill a canned programming, reproducing itself as an orchestral radio formula or the retransmission in loop of concerts, but, as paradoxical as it sounds, it is not a musical radio. At least, it is not conceived that way. The grill is very varied and contains all radio genres, from documentaries to interviews, including news. The announcers earn their meager salary not only thanks to their exquisite pronunciation of the names of the composers (nobody knows how to say Richard Strauss or Debussy like them), but also with scripts that are well packed with paragraphs. This month, for example, I enjoy the podcasts of Great Repertoire, the program in which Daniel Quirós narrates for almost an hour an episode or a character from the history of music. Some deliveries are a prodigy of rhythm, synthesis and elegance.

That four enthusiastic music lovers hold a radio of such high quality —which hardly detracts from its European sisters— inspires pride and shame at the same time. The pride of having colleagues capable of going so far with so little, and the shame of a country that, instead of celebrating their work and making it more comfortable, settles for tolerating their existence.

