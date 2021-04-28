April 25, 2006. Just fifteen years ago. I have that night etched in my head. The night that we were two minutes and eleven meters from eliminating a legendary Arsenal and play an entire Champions League final. It’s the absurd difference between success and an uncomfortable hangover for life. Fortunately, football has given Villarreal CF the chance to reach another final in Europe. Or better yet, Villarreal CF himself has earned that option. They are the permanent fruits of a well-founded and sustained project over time.. Only in this way can it be conceived that the club from a city of just 50,000 inhabitants has reached its fifth semi-final in Europe in the last seventeen seasons.

In front of capitals such as Rome, Manchester, London, Paris or Madrid itself, the entire population of Vila-Real would fit in the Emirates Stadium, And there would still be ten thousand seats left over! Its budget of 117 million euros is the smallest of all the other semi-finalist ‘superclubs’ in Europe. He’s a David surrounded by Goliaths.

I remember when I came to Vila-Real for the first time in 2002, from a gigantic city like São Paulo. The club had only been in the top flight for three seasons by then, and it’s amazing how much we achieved in those eleven seasons that I was playing. And it is that the first time that Villarreal CF was promoted to LaLiga Santander was only in 1998, that Gigi Buffon was already an international with the Italian National Team. Not so long ago but the club has evolved as if 100 years had passed.

Lehmann guesses the launch to Riquelme, in 2006.

EDDIE KEOGH (REUTERS)



President Fernando Roig was a visionary, he was always clear about it. And is that Villarreal is an example of smart management, responsible and honest in football. All players, including homegrown players, have been equipped with the best possible professionals around for their best development: for example, with pioneering programs in nutrition and psychology. Financial limitations are supplemented by a firm commitment to the quarry, as shown by its two sports cities and its recently opened residence. And it is also supplemented with brilliant recruitment work. Which, together, has allowed players of international stature such as Forlan, Riquelme, Cazorla, Pires, Queen, Bruno Soriano, Capdevila, Godin, Marchena, Rossi, Soldier, Rodri, to which we add to those of the current template: Pau Torres, Chukwueze, Bacca, Gerard Moreno, Albiol, Alcacer, Equal… All this, always under the umbrella of a football project and style that does not break at the first obstacle. Not even if you go down to LaLiga Smartbank, as happened to us in 2012. Hence the satisfaction with the current performance, because training by training has been built years ago. It is a model club to be proud of.

In the summer they lost to props like Cazorla, Bruno Soriano or Ekambi, but even so today Villarreal CF is fighting to enter an entire final of the Europa League, undefeated still in the tournament. And meanwhile, he continues to fight in LaLiga Santander for the highly competitive fifth place. Credit goes to a champion coach like Unai Emery and the entire squad for their performance. Surely for everyone it will be a very special semifinals. They have an invaluable opportunity against Arsenal to break down once and for all that wall that prevents the club from taking another step in its history. I think our time has come. We also have to fight for a title and, hopefully also, win it.

Y in Spain they talk about the semi-final of revenge, as Arsenal was the same rival fifteen years later. But this tie really goes much further. It is the demonstration that, with good management, the ‘European dream’ is achievable for any modest club that knows how to embrace the beauty and richness of football that we know, even if it is neither the historic nor the most powerful on the continent. And indeed, David has already beaten Goliath …

Mark Senna He was a Villarreal CF player between 2002 and 2013, and 2008 EURO champion with Spain. He now serves as Director of Institutional Relations for Villarreal CF since 2016, and is also an Ambassador for LaLiga.