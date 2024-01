Monday, January 22, 2024, 2:13 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Last Saturday, more than 30,000 doctors, nurses, pharmacists, psychologists and biologists took the exam to obtain a MIR, EIR, PIR, BIR and FIR place to begin their specialized health training. Of them, about 1,700 took this entrance test in the…