Girl with hypothermia at school: “Teeth chattered, legs were stiff”

Continue to argue the case of one 10 year old girl of a school of the province of Palermo who risked his life because of a hypothermia. In the class of him i heaters they haven’t worked for a while but none were never intervened to solve the problem. “Around 13.17 – the mother of the child tells Repubblica – the school contacts my husband to inform him that the baby is not well. He warned me and I immediately rushed, but the report surprised me. In the morningthe little one did not have no problem. During the journey, I am also contacted. They told me to hurry. There I was really worried. They had only told me that the little girl he was not well. Then I saw her arrive, supported by the teachers and janitors. She was very palewith the stiff legschattered his teeth and he was shaking in uncontrolled way”.

“I – continues the girl’s mother to the Republic – I was scared. THE rescued they hadn’t even been called. I did it, with my cell phone. Meanwhile I tried to warm it up in any case. She was numb, with cold hands and feet. We immediately brought her in secretariat to make it fit in a warmer environment. I still find it hard to believe. IS unacceptable. The school is a piece of the state, it should be the safer place for our children. He expected something serious to happen to fix a long-known problem. And it didn’t even require much effort. When in a faint voice he told me “mom sorrymom, I love you”, I feared the worst, I feared losing her. She now she has one respiratory virusesso we have to continue the therapy, it is still proven, but fortunately he is better“.

