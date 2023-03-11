The monumental anger of Cádiz with the arbitration carried out by Hernández Hernández in the duel that measured the Andalusian team against Getafe on Friday in Nuevo Mirandilla threatens to generate harsh punishments for the local side.

The referee reflected in the match report a series of tense confrontations carried out by the Cádiz footballers that could entail high sanctions for those involved at the end of a clash whose tension reached the tunnel of changing rooms and that adds fuel to the fire in a League muddy by the controversy surrounding the referees and the VAR.

The penalty by hand from Pacha Espino when 10 minutes of discount had been exceeded, which allowed Enes Ünal to raise the final score 2-2, caused the explosion of a club that already felt harmed in previous matches, to the point of request the temporary stoppage of the competition while the appeal filed to challenge the clash against Elche, corresponding to the seventeenth day, in which a resounding VAR failure was recorded that allowed the people of Elche to tie after an action in the match, is not resolved. that existed offside. See also Carlos Alcaraz debuts on the London grass with a defeat against Tiafoe According to Hernández Hernández review, Conan Ledesma pushed a teammate in the changing room tunnel with the intention of making him hit the referee, something he finally achieved, which could lead to a sanction of between four and twelve games for the goalkeeper. For his part, Iza Carcelén was sent off with a direct red card for hitting Juan Iglesias on the head when the Getafe winger was celebrating the draw, which triggered a brawl on the pitch and could mean a sanction of between four and eight games for the portuense. The Canarian referee’s report also focuses on Diego Ribera, Sergio González’s main assistant who would have pushed him and one of his assistants, and on Lolo Bocardo, the Cádiz goalkeeper coach who was also sent off and would later have called “children of bitch» to the members of the arbitration body.

#minutes #match #Getafe #expose #Cádiz #harsh #punishments