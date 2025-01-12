He bad match that practically all Betis perpetrated in ValladolidIf they rush us, except for Isco and Fran Vieiteshad something positive, a light that reopens the debate of itself should have more minutes of those it has, although Pellegrini and his coaching staff are taking care of him and giving him the opportunities that they believe are appropriate in his first months as a professional footballer. We talk about Jesus Rodriguez.

The youth player from Alcalá de Guadaíra entered the Nuevo José Zorrilla pitch in the 73rd minute of the match, replacing Sabaly and Pellegrini placed him in the right zone of the attack, passing Aitor starting from the side. Both players they understood each other and between the twoalso partnering in the center with Isco or Vitor Roquethey created quite dangerous on the goal defended by Hein, especially in the final stretch of the game and injury time.

It seemed like Jesús Rodríguez will put the team on his back. He was active when it came to covering the band through which Valladolid was trying to attack. But he also proved to have impudencea lot, since he always offered to ask for the ball and start an attacking play. Likewise, he had decision to attackeither by the band close to the line or also getting inside, and a lot of verticality: He always had the area and the rival goal between his eyebrows.

In fact, it was very protagonist in recent occasions that Betis had in Zorrilla for have tied the clash, more by heart and final fight because of how embarrassing the team’s game was than by head. In the 90th minute he shot on goal and the local goalkeeper caught it well. Then, in the 95th minute, a run by Jesús Rodríguez on the right wing and his subsequent cross into the heart of the area could not be scored by Juanmi, as the Valladolid defense cleared the ball. And to finish, in the minute 99before Fran Vieites’ last header, the pass over Vitor Roque’s defense He went towards the entrance of the Alcalareño, who He dribbled past Hein and finished, but Javi Sánchez appeared to avoid what would have been the final 1-1.