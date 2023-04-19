Santa Fe won a very tough match, with the club’s historical style, with a mixture of fight, grit and heart that the cardinal fan is always grateful for. Even with one less player, Hárold Rivera’s team delivered until the end and achieved a victory that is worth gold against Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata, 2-1, this Tuesday at El Campín.

Hárold Rivera’s team, which had drawn a goalless draw against Goias in Brazil, on the first date of the group stage, continues to balance cash in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana and now he is getting ready to play against Universitario in Lima.

There is a phrase that is part of the history of Santa Fe: God’s minute. That is fighting until the last moment and winning at the last minute. And so it happened this Tuesday, when Hugo Rodallega pushed a ball after a great play by Jersson González and made El Campín explode with joy.

It was not an easy match. Not at all. Gimnasia made Santa Fe suffer while they had air and in fact, they went ahead at halftime with a goal from Alan Lescano at minute 41, in a play that had to be reviewed by VAR for a possible offside that did not exist.

Santa Fe turned it around in the second half with a lot of heart

Santa Fe put his soul in the second part. He found the equalizer with another hallmark of the house, the ball still, when Kevin Mantilla headed a cross from Christian Marrugo.

Gymnastics ran out of physique, literally, and held on as best they could. Santa Fe lacked definition, but had the game and the space to arrive and do damage.

The Argentines tried to cut the rhythm by hook or by crook, hitting, throwing themselves to the ground and burning time. And some dark clouds fell over El Campín when Fabián Sambueza was sent off for headbutting an opponent from a free kick in the 90th minute.

The replacement remained. And history has shown that in that period, the heart of Santa Fe is strong. Thus came González’s play, Rodallega’s goal and the endless celebration.

