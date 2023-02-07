In July 2021, 18-year-old Madrid rapper Isaac López was chased and stabbed in a tunnel near his home. The perpetrators cornered him, one of them stabbed him to death, and escaped on electric scooters. Four months later, the Homicide investigators had named and faced the perpetrators of the crime. The only adult, Bárcena, acknowledged being the perpetrator, while the other three acknowledged being his companions and collaborators. This Tuesday, the three minors have accepted an agreement in accordance with the Prosecutor’s Office and the victim’s family whereby they admit guilt for the murder and acknowledge belonging to a criminal organization, the youth gang Dominican Don’t Play (DDP ). Those convicted over the age of 17 will spend six years in a detention center, while the youngest has accepted a sentence of four years.

Thus, one of the trials for this crime is avoided, but the one that will face the adult and confessed perpetrator of the stab wounds is maintained. From the outset, investigators suspected that this crime was related to youth gang activity. Isaac’s friends, whose artistic nickname was Little Kinki, always explained that the members of the DDP wanted the young musician to join his band and make songs with them, which he always refused. That rejection was what sentenced him to death. It so happens that the confessed perpetrators of the crime also rap and record video clips.

Fundamental in solving the crime were the electronic records left on the scooters they used to catch up with the rapper and to escape the tunnel, the weapons used and the images from the surveillance cameras in the area, which recorded the group at various points. . Minutes before dying, Isaac already warned that he was in danger, so he warned the friend with whom he was talking on the phone when the group of gang members caught up with him in the subway.

The minors remained admitted to closed detention centers for nine months, but when the maximum time of pretrial detention expired in these cases without a trial having been called, they went out into the street. Some of them took advantage of that period of freedom to record new songs and film their video clips, which they later uploaded to social networks. Now, they will re-enter, probably in the Teresa de Calcutta center, in Brea de Tajo, the best conditioned for closed regime measures.

Bárcena awaits his trial in a prison. It is unlikely that in this second trial an agreement will be reached, since the family requests for him a reviewable permanent prison sentence. The prosecution lawyer uses two assumptions to request this sentence: the fact that the author belongs to a criminal organization and the situation of special vulnerability of the victim. Isaac had a recognized disability of 48% because he had Asperger’s.

