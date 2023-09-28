This Thursday morning, a student from a high school in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) stabbed three teachers, including his tutor, and two classmates who tried to mediate the attack. The minor is 14 years old and was subdued and taken to police stations.

The event occurred at 8:25 a.m. at the Elena García Armada Institute in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz). According to sources close to the case, in the first hour of the school day, just at the beginning of a Biology class, the teenager, who is in 3rd year of ESO, took two knives out of his backpack and began the attack, which the students tried to prevent. teachers and their own classmates. A teacher who intervened was injured in the eye and had to undergo surgery, while the rest of the injured were taken to health centers and later discharged.

As this newspaper learned, the teenager did not confront the agents and while he was detained he told them: “I couldn’t take it anymore, I exploded!” The minor, who had special educational needs and had a specific counselor, was arrested by the National Police within the institute itself after being detained by the teachers with the two knives in their possession, and was later taken to the police station, where they began to The proceedings of the case must be carried out by the Family and Care Unit for Women (UFAM), since it is attributable to being 14 years old (age from which one can now respond to justice).

Related news



The attack generated a situation of panic in the center, so the teachers worked to evacuate the students and concentrate them in the courtyard to keep them safe. According to the first testimonies collected by the Police, the minor could be suffering bullying from classmates. Apparently, the day before the event he suffered a practical joke that caused him to explode. A student explained to La Voz that on Wednesday other kids were “throwing water at him.” One of his classmates talked about how the aggressor didn’t have many friends. “He doesn’t talk much in class, he is very quiet, he does his homework and little else… In the playground he is usually alone, he sits with his container and doesn’t usually have problems with anyone.” “In the groups he was always alone, maybe some people could laugh at him, but as far as I know no one hit him or anything more serious,” she added. Sources close to the investigation cited by La Voz confirm that there was neither a police complaint for bullying nor a protocol opened by the center’s management, but they specify that the minor did feel harassed.

Around the institute there were faces of terror among the parents and relatives of the students. Many of them gathered at the doors of the educational center minutes after the event to reunite with their children, who left in an orderly manner after the suspension of classes.

Already on the street, one of the students from the classroom next to where the events occurred said: “It was just sitting in the chairs. There was a teacher on the floor screaming and then we left class and we found him – the alleged aggressor – with two knives raised in his hand and smiling.

Shock



Among parents, the predominant feeling was shock. «My son called me on the phone to tell me what had happened. “He told me to be calm, but that a classmate had stabbed several boys and girls and several teachers,” said a mother. «I told him to get to safety. “She was so nervous that instead of turning on the garage door opener, I turned on the turn signal… She could only think about what would have happened if she had had a gun,” she added, distraught. Minutes later, the director of the center spoke to the press to ensure that the institute had “never” detected any problem. “We are a normal and ordinary center, like other secondary education centers,” she pointed out.

But the seriousness of the event provoked the reaction of political figures and different institutions. The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, said he was “concerned” and followed “very attentively the evolution of the case.” Likewise, Juan Espadas, general secretary of the PSOE in Andalusia, declared himself “overwhelmed” and asserted that “Andalusian educational centers must be free of violence.”

The secretary general and spokesperson of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE), Francisco César García Magán, also reacted, regretting the “unfortunate” incident, while calling for “urgent reflection” and reaching “state agreements that affect education.” ” Of the youngs.