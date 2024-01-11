Name of the former STF to head the Ministry of Justice was made official this Thursday (11 January) by President Lula

Retired STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Ricardo Lewandowski stated that the initial priority of his management at the Ministry of Justice will be to deal with public security. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) made official this Thursday (11 January 2024) the name of the former STF to head the department.

“I understand the issue of public security as an absolute priority for the country and for the Ministry of Justice and which, today, represents a great challenge”declared the future Minister of Justice in an interview published by the newspaper The globe this Thursday.

Lewandowski will take over Flávio Dino's position. The current Minister of Justice was nominated by Lula to take up a seat on the Supreme Court. He is expected to take office on February 22.

To the O Globe, the former STF praised Dino’s work. Said to be “against” the discontinuity of public policies and which, for this reason, would continue “no breaks” the path traced by the future Supreme Court minister.

RELATIONSHIP WITH CAPPELLI

Lewandowski said he still doesn't know who will make up his coaching team. The retired Supreme Court minister praised the ministry's executive secretary, Ricardo Cappelli. He set folder number 2 as a “competent technician” and said he had a good relationship with him.

During Dino's vacation, Cappelli held the position on an interim basis. Appointed federal intervener on January 8, the secretary had his name defended by Dino and the PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party) to take over the Ministry of Justice.

According to the Power360President Lula gave Lewandowski total autonomy to choose his number 2. The new minister is not familiar with Cappelli, and, furthermore, his media style does not match that of the former STF, who is more restrained. However, there is still no determined destination for nº 2 of Justice.

Due to the lack of intimacy with Lewandowski, there was an expectation that the executive secretary would leave the ministry. In the morning, Cappelli met with Dino to discuss his future in ministry. For the role of executive secretary, Lewandowski must nominate lawyer and professor Manoel Carlos de Almeida Neto.

This Thursday (January 11), Cappelli denied leaving the department. He said he will help with the transition of the ministry after a period of recess.