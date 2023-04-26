The Inter-University Council met yesterday and analyzed the main effects of the application of the Organic Law of the University System (Losu) in regional university centers, both public and private. Likewise, the head of the Ministry of the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, Juan María Vázquez, informed of the new Science and Technology Strategy prepared by his department and the increase in the items included in the 2023 Budgets for efficiency energy and to finance aid and scholarship programs.

Juan María Vázquez, who chaired the meeting with the representatives of the three universities of the Region, University of Murcia (UMU), Politécnica de Cartagena (UPCT) and Católica San Antonio (UCAM), reported the impact on the autonomous communities of the new Organic Law 2/2023, of March 22, of the University System, which entered into force on April 12, as well as its corresponding development.

“Once the Losu is in force, we are working on the development of the regulations on the programming, planning and management of the university system of the Community,” said the counselor. «The General Directorate of Universities and Research is integrated into the Losu implementation costs working group of the General Council for University Policy, in order to find out the real needs of universities in all areas, but especially the economic impact of the new figures of teaching staff and their new dedication to the autonomies”, explained Vázquez.

Regarding the execution of the budgets in terms of universities for 2023, approved last December, the counselor presented the main developments with respect to the last budget year. Specifically, it represents an increase of 9.57%, which will affect the updating of the endowments for the general operation of public universities for personnel and current expenses, including electricity and water; the creation of two new projects for investment in energy efficiency, with the objective that the universities carry out the necessary actions in their facilities; and the financing of aid and scholarship programs, with special emphasis on those aimed at students susceptible to exclusion due to economic circumstances, and Erasmus stays for the next academic year.

Vázquez mentioned the aspects dealt with in the meetings of the General Conference on University Policy since the last meeting of the Council. Specifically, he referred to the financing by the Ministry of Health, with ‘Next Generation’ funds, of the new places in the Degree in Medicine at the UMU, which will be 20, and the approval of the distribution criteria to the autonomies for the development of university microcredentials. “Next June, when we meet again, we will present the progress of the new Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy in which we are working and in which we will involve the members of the Inter-University Council”, anticipated Juan María Vázquez.