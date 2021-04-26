The Sustainable Construction Strategy also plans to create a bank of secondary raw materials to take advantage of demolition waste The counselor (i) and the general director of Architecture (c), in the presentation of the green roofs. / J. CARRIÓN MIGUEL RUBIO Monday, 26 April 2021, 02:50



The Sustainable Architecture and Construction Strategy (EACS) – the roadmap drawn up by the Community and the professionals with the guidelines that will mark the ‘eco revolution’ of the sector in the next decade – will promote the installation of green roofs in schools and centers health, in addition to administrative buildings,