The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA), through the State Mercantile Society of Agrarian Infrastructures (Seiasa), signed an agreement this Thursday with the Community of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura Transfer of Librilla to undertake actions to modernize irrigation worth 17 million euros (VAT not included).

With this objective, the president of Seiasa, Francisco Rodríguez Mulero, signed an agreement in Librilla with the president of the Irrigators' Community, Francisco Provencio García.

The signing was attended by the Government delegate, María Dolores Guevara, the president of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, Mario Urrea Mallebrera, and the mayor of the Murcian town, Leonor Hernández Sánchez, among other authorities.

The 'Project to modernize the irrigation of the irrigable area of ​​the Community of Irrigators Transfer Tajo-Segura of Librilla. Sector 1 (Murcia)' contemplates the comprehensive modernization of these irrigation systems that currently have a water distribution system through ditches or flooding.

Renewable energies and digitalization



The works include the construction of a regulation pond, pumping stations and a modern irrigation distribution network. The new infrastructure will be completed with a photovoltaic solar power plant and systems will be implemented to control water quality and water efficiency.

In addition, digitalization and automation of the entire irrigation system is planned. 689 irrigators who cultivate 892 irrigators in the municipality of Librilla will benefit from this modernization.

The actions covered by the signed agreement are included within the so-called 'Plan for efficiency and sustainability in irrigation' of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR) Phase II and are co-financed by funds Next Generation of the European Union. This means that the contribution of public funds will be up to 80 percent of the cost of eligible expenses, while the Community of Irrigators will contribute the rest. With these funds, the works should be completed in 2026.

71.13 million in Murcia



In the Region of Murcia, under the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, through SEIASA, plans to invest 63 million euros to date in actions to modernize sustainable irrigation, use of renewable energies, reuse of regenerated water in irrigation or introduction of tools for the digitalization of irrigated agriculture.

Apart from the Recovery Plan, MAPA, through Seiasa, carries out two more actions worth 8.13 million euros, which represents a joint investment close to 71.13 million euros in the Region of Murcia .