The Ministry of Education will incorporate 230 extra teachers in 175 centers during the week of January 20 for the return to class. The students of all the educational stages of the Region of Murcia will return to the classrooms normally next Monday, January 10, once the Christmas festivities conclude. In the case of university students, the return will be from January 7, with the celebration of the exams.

This was agreed in the meeting of the Interterritorial Council held this Tuesday, electronically, between the ministries of Health, Education and Universities with the councilors of the autonomous communities, in which the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, and the councilors participated of Education, María Isabel Campuzano, and of Universities, Valle Miguélez.

This decision responds to the proposal of the regional government, approved yesterday in the Covid Technical Committee, to start classes with all students in person, as well as to continue applying protocols so that classrooms remain a safe space.

The three ministries, in a coordinated manner, guarantee the return to classes of the students normally because, as stressed by the Minister of Education and Culture, María Isabel Campuzano, “it has been shown that the work carried out previously has been positive and the centers schools are safe places ”.

Campuzano stressed the “extraordinary coordination between the departments of Health, Universities and Education”, because, as he pointed out, “we will always do, as up to now, what our health authorities indicate.” The counselor recalled that the measures taken in the Region of Murcia have always stood out “for their balance and effectiveness” and stressed that “the more time children spend in the classroom there is less risk of contagion, since for them it is the safest place ».

The Ministry of Education permanently maintains a coordinated work with the educational centers, to which a circular will be sent again where they will be urged to intensify prevention measures against the pandemic, such as: the use of the mask, frequent hand cleaning, cross ventilation and non-attendance at the school center by any teacher or student who may present any symptoms compatible with Covid-19.

Likewise, Campuzano reiterated his gratitude to the entire educational community of the Region “for their daily work that has made educational centers safe throughout the pandemic.”

The Ministry of Education also has planned, and in this it has been working during the last two weeks from the General Directorate of Human Resources, Educational Planning and Evaluation, a strategic action to intensify the substitutions of teachers, to minimize the incidence of possible dropouts .

In this sense, the counselor also announced that the week of January 20, the Ministry “plans to incorporate a total of 230 extra teachers in 175 educational centers”, within the framework of the ‘PROA +’ program. The PROA Plan (Reinforcement, Orientation and Support Plan), aimed at Primary and Secondary Education centers, was conceived as a Territorial Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training and the Autonomous Communities.

According to the Ministry, the data on the epidemiological situation of educational centers in the Region of Murcia, as of December 22, 2021, coinciding with the end of the first quarter, reinforces the idea that educational centers continue to be one of the safest places in society, despite the unfavorable epidemiological situation that was being experienced at that time: 98.98% of the classrooms were not under quarantine, so only 1.02% of the groups were closed . 93% of the quarantined classrooms corresponded to Early Childhood Education groups and the remaining seven percent, to Primary Education classrooms.

0.1% of the students had been diagnosed with COVID-positive and 0.38% of the teachers. The percentage of quarantined students, including Covid positives, amounted to 1.56% and in the case of teaching staff, including positives, 1.54%. No educational center has been closed by Covid to date.