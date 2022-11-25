It is one of the main measures to achieve the environmental objectives in the year 2026 and try to cushion the impact on the Transfer
The Ministry for the Ecological Transition, together with autonomous organizations and state companies, will act on twenty-five treatment plants in Castilla-La Mancha and the Community of Madrid to improve the sanitation of the Tagus River. The investment will reach 1,000 million euros, 40% of the global budget of 2,700 million planned to accommodate
#Ministry #improve #treatment #plants #Madrid #Toledo #clean #Tagus
Leave a Reply