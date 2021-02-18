The Region will be without direct train service for almost three months with Madrid through Cieza and Hellín. The Ministry of Transport plans to completely close the circulation of the Cartagena-Chinchilla line as of March 1 due to the extraordinary repair work of the road in the Cieza area, as LA VERDAD advanced, where there are two very deteriorated sections that require urgent action. The duration of the line cut will not be one month, but eleven weeks, so it will be out of service until May 16, according to the first estimates. Technically, the section cut will be between the stations of Agramón and Murcia-Merchandise (Nonduermas).

The cut of the road will be much longer than what was foreseen in the works contract. In this way, travelers from the Region who want to travel to Madrid during this period will have to use alternative transport by bus, or the high-speed line in Orihuela. The two Alvia and Intercity trains that currently operate daily will no longer provide service on this section.

SERVICE CHANGES Travellers The Cartagena-Murcia-Madrid corridor has two daily trains in each direction (Alvia and Intercity). Travelers will have an alternative plan by bus and by AVE from Orihuela. The most affected stations will be those of Cieza and Hellín, where there will be buses. Rail traffic between Cartagena and Murcia will be maintained. Goods There will be an alternative itinerary through Alicante, where the Benalúa station will be adapted. There are 10 weekly butane trains between Escombreras and Getafe. And two others between Murcia, Madrid and Bilbao.

Renfe will make buses available to travelers to Albacete to cover the demand in Cieza and Hellín, and probably from Murcia and Cartagena. Users will also be able to board the Orihuela AVE through the shuttle train service that has been operating since February 1.

Goods by Alicante



As this Drafting has been able to know, this circulation cut will entail some adaptation work at the Benalúa station in Alicante to divert freight trains between the Region and central Spain through the neighboring province. The Ministry prepares an alternative transport plan to be able to reverse the direction of travel of conventional trains from Cartagena and Murcia, and vice versa. These traffics will reach the La Encina junction to go to Madrid. It will affect ten convoys a week in both directions, loaded with butane, that cover the route between Escombreras and Getafe. As well as two other freight trains between Murcia, Madrid and Bilbao.

Sections of «serious risk»



As published by LA VERDAD, the accumulated effects of the three episodes of heavy rains in the last year and a half have undermined and eroded the embankments and road structures in the municipalities of Cieza and Abarán. After an on-site inspection, Adif’s technical report stressed that urgent action was needed to “eliminate the serious risk that exists in these areas for both traffic and people.” In the section of Cieza, in the Rambla del Judío, he points out that the road “is not contained laterally” and that any increase in temperature can cause “deformations and clubs, which exponentially increase the risks of derailment.”

A few days ago, Adif formalized the contract for the emergency works with the Hormigones Martínez company for a value of 4.1 million euros. The execution period is five months.