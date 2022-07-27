A neighbor consults the poster that informs of the closure until September of the Matanzas (Santomera) office. / VICENTE VICENS / AGM

The Murcian Health Service (SMS) will close nineteen medical offices during the month of August, five more than in July. This measure, which according to SMS sources affects “less than twenty clinics out of the 170 that we have open in the Region”, allows “guaranteeing healthcare during August. No patient is going to be left unattended, because the 85 health centers are still open and the professionals will be there to attend to them.”

Specifically, in area I of health, Barqueros remain closed, throughout the month of August, so that patients will be treated at the health center of Sangonera la Seca, and La Murta, until September 15, with the corresponding assistance in Corvera. In area II (Cartagena) they close the entire month of August El Escobar, with care at the Fuente Álamo health center; San Isidro, whose patients are referred to the La Vaguada clinic, and Los Mateos, at the Santa Lucía health center.

For its part, in health area III (Lorca) the Marchena offices will not open (from August 1 to 31), with assistance in La Tercia; Puente de la Pía (from August 1 to September 5), with medical attention in Lorca-Sutullena; La Escucha, until September 13, with assistance at the Purias office; The Counselor, throughout the month of August, offering health care to users in La Parroquia, and Aguaderas (from August 1 to 17), so that those who need it can go to Lorca-Sutullena.

As for area V (Altiplano), the offices of San Juan and Cañada del Trigo will close from August 1 to 31, deriving health care to the center of Jumilla. Within area VII, Barriomar will continue to be closed until August 19, attending in the Carmen neighborhood, and Cobatillas (from August 1 to 31), with attention in Monteagudo. Area VIII (Mar Menor) will not have San Cayetano (from August 8 to September 20), providing care in Dolores de Pacheco; nor with El Jimenado (from August 1 to 15), with medical assistance at the Torre Pacheco Oeste health center. The one in Matanzas (Santomera) will also be closed until September 30.

Finally, area IX will not open from August 8 to 31 San José Artesano and Hoya del Campo, whose users are referred to the Abarán health center. However, from the Murcian Health Service they warn that the planning may vary depending on the hiring or temporary incapacity of the professionals.