The SMS ensures that no patient will be left unattended, although they will have to travel to other towns
The Murcian Health Service (SMS) will close nineteen medical offices during the month of August, five more than in July. This measure, which according to SMS sources affects “less than twenty clinics out of the 170 that we have open in the Region”, allows “guaranteeing healthcare during August. No patient is going to be left unattended, because the 85 health centers are still open and the professionals will be there to attend to them.”
Specifically, in area I of health, Barqueros remain closed, throughout the month of August, so that patients will be treated at the health center of Sangonera la Seca, and La Murta, until September 15, with the corresponding assistance in Corvera. In area II (Cartagena) they close the entire month of August El Escobar, with care at the Fuente Álamo health center; San Isidro, whose patients are referred to the La Vaguada clinic, and Los Mateos, at the Santa Lucía health center.
For its part, in health area III (Lorca) the Marchena offices will not open (from August 1 to 31), with assistance in La Tercia; Puente de la Pía (from August 1 to September 5), with medical attention in Lorca-Sutullena; La Escucha, until September 13, with assistance at the Purias office; The Counselor, throughout the month of August, offering health care to users in La Parroquia, and Aguaderas (from August 1 to 17), so that those who need it can go to Lorca-Sutullena.
As for area V (Altiplano), the offices of San Juan and Cañada del Trigo will close from August 1 to 31, deriving health care to the center of Jumilla. Within area VII, Barriomar will continue to be closed until August 19, attending in the Carmen neighborhood, and Cobatillas (from August 1 to 31), with attention in Monteagudo. Area VIII (Mar Menor) will not have San Cayetano (from August 8 to September 20), providing care in Dolores de Pacheco; nor with El Jimenado (from August 1 to 15), with medical assistance at the Torre Pacheco Oeste health center. The one in Matanzas (Santomera) will also be closed until September 30.
Finally, area IX will not open from August 8 to 31 San José Artesano and Hoya del Campo, whose users are referred to the Abarán health center. However, from the Murcian Health Service they warn that the planning may vary depending on the hiring or temporary incapacity of the professionals.
Los Alcázares claims a center with 24-hour emergency service
Residents of Los Alcázares demonstrated again yesterday to ask for a health center with an emergency service 24 hours a day. It is a historical claim, which has led the municipal government team to meet on different occasions with those responsible for the Ministry of Health “without obtaining results”, according to the Councilor for Health, Antonio Luis López. He explained that “Los Alcázares has a population of over 17,000 inhabitants that triples in summer. However, our health services are limited to morning hours. After 3:00 p.m., residents and tourists must go to Torre Pacheco or San Javier.
For the mayor of Alcazar, Mario Pérez, increasing health coverage with a 24-hour Primary Care emergency service would also benefit nearby towns such as Los Urrutias, Los Nietos, Bahía Bella and Euro-Roda. Today there will be a similar mobilization in Los Nietos.
For its part, the Association for the Improvement of Health Care in the Altiplano denounces the deterioration in the quality of care suffered by Jumillano and Yeclano. This is due, according to a statement from said group, “to the saturation suffered by health centers and the lack of doctors both in the Virgen del Castillo Hospital and in the Specialty Center.
