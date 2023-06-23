The Legal Council of the Region of Murcia has issued 23 opinions this year in which it supports the decision of the Ministry of Livestock to correct itself and declare the nullity of the authorizations for changes of use of as many pig farms in different municipalities of the Region of Murcia, including those around the Mar Menor. The reason is that it omitted the integrated environmental authorization and environmental impact assessment procedures, which among other things include assessments on the management of manure (laden with nitrates), and allowed livestock farms to pass a census of several hundred breeding sow squares to one with several thousand finishing pig squares. The permits on which the Council has already resolved affect some 80,000 pigs.

The Ministry began the ex officio review of the resolutions, after warning its legal services, in June 2020, of the violation of the Common Administrative Procedure Law in a file. They warned that “both the installation of new pig farms and their extensions or changes in productive orientation that involve a certain increase in the number of places are subject to the current environmental authorization regime, which has not been taken into account.”

Sources from the Ministry, headed by Antonio Luengo in office, detailed yesterday to LA VERDAD that the review of 70 files was launched, all of them for productive reorientation. They stressed that it was not about expansions, because “in no case did it imply an increase in UGM, a measure used in livestock farming to measure farms.” And they added that some affected have already obtained environmental authorization, others are processing it and others have not requested it.

They pointed out that “with various dates” (for years), the General Directorate of Livestock and Fisheries “resolved to register the change in productive orientation of several farms in the Regional Registry of Pig Farms.” He did so after passing the veterinary inspection and with a “favorable report from the competent service for animal production.”

In the Ministry they did not clarify the total number of places authorized in its day and if it is exposed to possible compensation to farmers for damages. Ecologists in Action will file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office.

Ortuño promises “legality”



On this matter, the spokesperson for the regional executive, Marcos Ortuño, stated that “the Autonomous Community will always ensure compliance with the legality of any administrative procedure.”