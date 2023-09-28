The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) sent to the Government of the Region of Murcia its proposals to improve the Guidelines and the Territorial Planning Plan for the Mar Menor catchment basin (DyPOT), an essential plan to regulate and organize the uses in Campo de Cartagena after the “chaotic” occupation and transformation of this territory in recent decades.

In the consultation phase carried out by the environmental body of the autonomous community to the central Government to prepare the Scope Document of the Strategic Environmental Study of these territorial planning instruments, Miteco has made its contributions through the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS). ), the General Directorate of the Coast and the Sea and the Technical Office of the Mar Menor.

The Ministry draws attention to the fact that “at the head of the drainage basin there are 19,000 hectares planned as developable land, which could lead, if they were developed, to the additional waterproofing of 23% of the upper basin and would seal 33, 7% of the area, further increasing the vulnerability to the risk of flooding downstream by reducing the retention capacity of the soil and increasing flows, while at the same time it would imply a very high demand for water for a basin with a large deficit of water resources. .

For this reason, Miteco estimates that “the appropriate dimension must be analyzed and evaluated so that the planned developments are limited, inducing the review of these levels of occupation and land sealing in the drafting of urban planning, and preventing the increase in land developable lands and infrastructures that would aggravate the problem.

Water masses and flooding



Regarding flood risk, the Ministry called on the regional government, competent in the matter, to “establish limitations on the activities that currently generate pressure due to diffuse and specific pollution on the surface and underground water masses of Campo de Cartagena, in order to to contribute to the good state of the Mar Menor.

In addition, “the validity, validity and necessity of flood hazard and risk maps was defended and that, by virtue of this tool, limitations be applied to the uses or activities to be developed in flood-prone areas or preferential flow areas, in “against what is indicated in the documentation by the autonomous community, since not carrying them out would have social and economic consequences much greater than their non-application.”

Miteco considers it of great importance that “a management model for the catchment basin be designed that enables balanced development between the different activities that have caused the current situation of deterioration of the Mar Menor and its surroundings.”

To this end, it asks the regional government to “define the thresholds for the different uses based on the absorption capacity of the territory, as well as the appropriate conditions for these activities to be balanced.” In this sense, it considers “relevant and priority the definition of standards, notably for agricultural and livestock activities and for urbanizations, that ensure the total absence of the capacity to emit pollutants, maintain the permeability of the soil and avoid the risk of flooding.” ».

On the other hand, it is estimated that “Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) should be “key” as effective structuring elements of the territory of the basin that slopes to the Mar Menor, to achieve the objectives of recovery and improvement of ecosystem capacity and sustainable development of Campo de Cartagena, making possible the recovery of the environmental functionalities of hydrological systems.

In coherence with this, the central administration advocates recovering the balance of natural hydrological flows, adjusting the artificial flow (of uses or activities in the territory) to the reception capacity of the system.

Likewise, it believes it is necessary that “these Guidelines and the Territorial Planning Plan for the Mar Menor watershed (DyPOT) are articulated in a coherent manner with the powers of Miteco and its Framework of Priority Actions for the recovery of the Mar Menor (Mapmm). ), which contemplates an investment of 484.4 million euros until 2026 in a dozen lines, among which the closure of illegal irrigation, which is practically carried out, the management of flood risk and the reduction of the polluting load. and other actions that are being developed, despite the fact that they correspond to the scope of the autonomous community, such as the creation of a Green Belt, the restoration of the Sierra Minera or the reduction of the polluting load.

The Ministry recalls that “there is a clear scientific consensus on the causes that have motivated the current deterioration of the Mar Menor, whose degradation has been accelerating in recent years due to the chaotic occupation and transformation of the territory of the basin that flows into the lagoon; “the expansion and increase in the pressures of agricultural, livestock and urban activities, fundamentally, in addition to tourism and mining.”

Marine environment



Regarding the area of ​​Coasts and the Marine Environment, the central administration warns in its reports about the need for any action that affects this area to be conditioned by the provisions of the Law and the General Coastal Regulation.

The report sent to the regional executive warns about the exceeding the loading capacity of the Mar Menor due to the strong pressure of the vessels and ports, in addition to demanding that the management plan evaluate the physical environment of the Mediterranean slope of the Mar’s surroundings. Minor due to its close relationship with adjacent protected marine spaces.

For Miteco, the DyPOT must be designed to restore balance in the Mar Menor and not cause undesirable effects in the lagoon or in the marine environment of the adjacent Mediterranean, so an appropriate evaluation of the repercussions on the areas of the area will have to be carried out. Natura 2000 Network, in combination with related plans, programs and projects.