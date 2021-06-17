Repeating a year or going to the next one in Primary and ESO will not depend only on the number of failures. The Ministry wants to eliminate this rule, and according to the decree of evaluation and promotion that it has sent to the autonomous communities, Failures may not be the only criterion to decide whether to pass the course. This is contained in the draft of the Royal Decree that will regulate the evaluation and promotion of courses in Primary, Secondary and Baccalaureate according to the ‘Celaá law’, which the Ministry of Education has sent to the communities to propose changes, although these modifications cannot specify a limit of failures to promote.

The grade repetition will be an “exceptional” measure, Y The Bachelor’s degree may be achieved with a failed subject, when a series of conditions are met. The final objective of the new regulations is, for the Ministry, promote continuous evaluation and reduce the high repetition rate of course, failure and educational abandonment of Spain, much higher than the European average. In the Region, these percentages are even higher.

In Primary, according to the proposal, the teaching team “will adopt the corresponding decisions on the promotion of students in a collegiate manner.” The regulation establishes that «the course or the next stage will be accessed when the teaching team considers that the learning that, if applicable, had not been achieved does not prevent the student from taking advantage of their training. In any case, those who, in the opinion of the teaching team, have reached the corresponding development of basic competencies and the appropriate degree of maturity will be promoted ”.

Students may obtain the Baccalaureate degree with a failure if they meet a series of conditions



The number of failures will not be the only criterion to take into account when deciding whether the student promotes or repeats in Secondary. Although the decree indicates that those who have a negative evaluation in one or two subjects will promote, it then makes it clear that suspending will not be the only criterion taken into account to promote.

Although the communities will now contribute their opinion and will later develop the regional regulation, the Ministry does not allow them to mark conditions such as the current ones, since it limits their action: «The educational administrations may establish guidelines for the performance of the teaching teams responsible for the evaluations, Without, in any case, the number or combination of subjects or areas not passed may be the only circumstance to take into account in the decision on the promotion, ”he specifies. To obtain the title in ESO, the traditional path is maintained (passing all subjects), but it can also be achieved “with one or more subjects” with a negative evaluation provided that, “in the opinion of the teaching team, the basic competencies and the objectives of the stage »have been reached by the student.

The conditions for holders will also be more lax in Baccalaureate. In the second year, students will be able to achieve the title and present themselves to the Ebau with a failure. Until this course, it was an indispensable condition to have all the subjects of the two courses passed. At all stages, repeating the year will be “an exceptional measure”, and will be adopted once all resources have been exhausted. Students will only be able to repeat once in Primary and two in total during Secondary Education (until now there were three).

Teachers in the Region are not clear about the new conditions, which, in their opinion, move teaching away from the concept of effort. «If the students know that they can pass with failures, it is complicated. We cannot continue to change laws and regulations every year ”, claimed Andrés Nieto, director of the IES Alfonso X of Murcia.

The president of the Association of Directors of Secondary Education, Isabel Saturno, warned that the criterion proposed is so open that it can cause inequalities. «There may be discrepancies between the teaching team of the same level, and that each group has rules. A fixed framework must be established. ‘