Two months behind the initially scheduled date, the Ministry of Ecological Transition will publish during the month of May in the Official State Gazette the specifications for contracting the drafting of the regeneration project for the bay of Portmán. This was informed by the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, to the mayor of La Unión, Pedro López Milan, and to a representation of the neighborhood and associative movement of Portmán, with whom he met by videoconference.

The high ministerial position assured that despite the fact that the works have been stopped for two years, “they have not stopped working” to carry out the new project “that will have to guarantee the safety of the environment and the population during the work, as well as a comprehensive solution to the technical deficiencies detected in the previous project ».

In any case, Hugo Morán guaranteed that whatever the execution project is drawn up, the specifications for the tender “will include the contributions made by the neighborhood and associative part during the previous meeting of the project monitoring commission”, held in July 2020.

The Secretary of State is also committed to building a sports port with traditional uses



This means that the Ministry rules out the simplest option from a technical point of view, which is seal the flooded surface of barren miners with clay, and on the other hand, accepts the demand of the neighbors of «bring the coastline as close as possible to the original one of the bay in 1957», Highlighted the neighborhood leader, Daniel Portero. This, together with the commitment to build a marina and traditional uses, said Portero, leaves them “calm” about the Ministry’s intentions for the regeneration of the bay. At the time the tender for the drafting of the project is published in the BOE, Morán has promised to convene the monitoring commission to officially report the Ministry’s plans, the neighborhood representative stressed.

No estimated deadlines



However, the information provided by the Secretary of State for the Environment does not speak of estimated deadlines for resuming the works or evaluating the necessary items to undertake the new project. “The writing team will foresee it,” said the mayor of La Unión, Pedro López Milan, for whom “the will of the Ministry in its commitment to Portmán is firm and unbreakable.” In the opinion of the mayor, “it is clear that there will be many more millions than in the previous project, since the 32 million euros for which the works were awarded in 2015 are insufficient, as has become clear.”

Business litigation



Another collateral matter addressed by Morán was the litigation between Acciona and the Unión Temporal de Empresas Marco-Ciomar in the courts. Whatever the resolution of the National Court, «the Ministry must compensate one or the other with large sums of money«, Admitted the high position.

Both companies are fighting for the right to award the work. It was executed by Marco-Ciomar until April 2019, when it was paralyzed by a non-final judgment of the National Court in favor of Acciona.

In the event that the court finally agrees to Acciona, the Ministry will presumably have to pay the loss of earnings between October 2016 and April 2019; and in the event that it fails in favor of Marco-Ciomar, it must pay the loss of profits for the final part of the work not executed.