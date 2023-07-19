Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 09:32



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training will allocate 24,640,949 euros to the Region of Murcia for the technological modernization of schools, the financing of textbooks and teaching materials and the promotion of emotional education in the classroom, in addition to other programs for to the most vulnerable population, as published yesterday by the Official State Gazette. The BOE details the agreements adopted at the Education Sector Conference on June 7, 2023, which approves the proposal for territorial distribution and the criteria for the distribution of credits managed by autonomous communities for a series of programs.

Specifically, among these projects is the School Code 4.0 Program, whose general objective is to implement the necessary mechanisms and processes to generalize and facilitate teachers and students in public centers in the development of digital skills related to computational thinking and programming, with an investment of 11,714,771 euros. The textbook and teaching materials financing program was also approved, endowed with 2,967,417 euros; the Emotional Well-being Program in the Educational Field, which amounts to 212,610 euros; that of Inclusive Education, with 1,500,347 euros; Units for personal and family accompaniment and guidance for educationally vulnerable students, with 2,518,491 euros, aimed at tackling school failure and the aid package of the Territorial Cooperation Program, which has 5,727,313 euros.