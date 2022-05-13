The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) launched this Friday for public consultation a draft Royal Decree to regulate the granting of subsidies to carry out complementary sanitation and purification interventions within the framework of priority actions to recover the Mar Menor and in within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

The regulation provides, among others, for a series of complementary and reinforcing actions on the sanitation and wastewater treatment systems in the municipalities located in the Mar Menor drainage basin, with the aim of reducing discharges into the lagoon. Its scope of application will be limited, specifically, to the municipalities of Los Alcázares, Cartagena, Fuente Álamo, Murcia, Torre Pacheco, San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar and La Unión.

For the design of the legislative text, the Miteco asked these municipalities for a report on their needs in the sanitation system with a proposal for actions and an estimated budget to be taken into consideration. Thus, as competent administrations in matters of sanitation and purification, the aforementioned municipalities presented a total of 120 proposals for renovation and improvements in the unitary sanitation system, as well as improvements in the wastewater pumping stations.

Grant distribution criteria



The distribution of the 20 million euros, already assigned to the municipalities by MITECO as accompaniment and support for municipal sanitation and purification management, was carried out considering criteria for the distribution of subsidies in relation to the permanent and seasonal population, the urban area, the distance to the Mar Menor and the length of the coastline.

In this way, the aid will be used to finance initiatives such as mapping surveys, inspections or modeling and monitoring of existing sanitation systems. In the same way, improvement projects, rehabilitation or construction of new elements of the sanitation systems will also be carried out. Finally, improvements will also be carried out in the purification treatments in existing isolated nuclei by means of low-cost techniques or connections with existing networks.

The beneficiaries will carry out these actions within the thirty-month period following the approval of this royal decree. The term for sending comments to the draft text of the royal decree will be open between May 13 and June 3, 2022, both inclusive.

Once the term ends, the processing of the royal decree will begin, the approval of which is expected during the first half of this year with the aim that the works can begin as soon as possible.