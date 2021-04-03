The Russian Ministry of Digital Science has ruled out the possibility of pre-installed applications leaking personal data of Russians abroad to foreign companies. This was reported in a press release from the ministry. TASS…

The ministry stressed that the software is downloaded from app stores and meets the security and protection requirements for personal data. “It is important that these applications transmit exclusively technical impersonal user data to external services, which are necessary for targeting advertising,” they said.

In addition, it is noted that during the installation of applications, the user can always familiarize himself with the software use agreement, which, in particular, contains information about the transfer of data and the distribution of advertising.

Earlier, Kommersant, citing data from ANO Information Culture, reported that all Russian applications, which are legally required to be preinstalled on smartphones and tablets from April 1, can transfer user data abroad. The information allegedly can be obtained by Google, Yahoo, Microsoft, Huawei, Facebook and other foreign IT corporations.

On April 1, Russia entered into force a law on the mandatory pre-installation of domestic software on all smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs with the SmartTV function and laptops manufactured since the beginning of 2021 sold in the country. These programs include Mail.ru Group and Yandex applications, Gosuslugi and the Mir payment system.

The law prohibiting the sale of equipment, including smartphones and computers, without pre-installed Russian software, was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2019.