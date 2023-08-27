Thirty-three years after the end of the mining spills in the Bay of Portmán, during which time the central government has invested more than 35 million euros in studies, tests and paralyzed works (2016-2019), the Ministry of Ecological Transition has convened a new meeting of the monitoring commission of the regeneration project. The objective is to clarify among all its members –Ministry, Autonomous Community, La Unión City Council and neighborhood representatives and social and environmental organizations– whether the marina project should be separated from the general bay recovery project.

different versions



In the preamble to the call, set for September 5, the ministerial department states that, on July 25, 2023, the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, held a meeting with the La Unión City Council “at his request.” In that meeting, says the Ministry, the City Council – governed in coalition by PP and Vox – “raised the separation of the marina project with respect to the Portmán bay regeneration project, which contradicts the agreement adopted at the meeting of this commission, which took place on April 1, 2022.”

The mayor of La Unión says that he only asked if this possibility served to accelerate the projectHugo Morán will detail, in that meeting, the current situation of the studies of alternatives

So, according to the Ministry, “in order to discuss this new approach by the City Council, the Secretary of State for the Environment convenes the meeting.” Specifically, among the items on the agenda, with number 3, is the “analysis of the City Council’s proposal.”

This same line of argument of the Ministry in the call was the one used by the Secretary of State himself, Hugo Morán, hours after that meeting, when he assured that the mayor’s position meant “breaking the consensus” that was reached in April 2022. He remarked that “it was an insistent demand from all parties” that both works, those of the marina and the regeneration of the bay, “could be integrated into the same project.” The high ministerial position made it clear that “he will have to explain it” and clarify “if he has any other alternative.”

However, the Ministry’s version of what happened in that videoconference meeting is very different from the one defended by the mayor of La Unión, Joaquín Zapata. It was shown, according to the mayor, that “the Ministry has no interest and is not doing anything” to resume the works that were halted in 2019 “under the excuse of a dispute between the companies that opted for the project and that, in reality, It did not affect the fact that the work could have continued if they had worked hard to resolve the difficulties that arose in a project that Teresa Ribera approved [la actual ministra] when I was Secretary of State in 2011». And, more specifically, regarding the proposal to separate the marina that Morán attributes to him, the mayor clarified that he did not make any proposal but rather asked if, in case of separating both projects, the regeneration would go faster. “I know too well that this would have to be approved, where appropriate, by a monitoring commission,” added the councilor.

No deadlines



At the meeting of the scheduled monitoring commission, Morán will detail the current situation of the alternative studies, although after that meeting he already announced that the basic project derived from the chosen option will not be available until April 2024. This project, then, must follow an administrative procedure of about nine months to be publicly tendered. To this period should be added the procedure for the adjudication, of at least six more months. And all this without counting on the need for a new Environmental Impact Statement, which would further delay those deadlines.

The reason for the new delay in the delivery of the basic project, as reported by LA VERDAD, is that the Center for Studies and Experimentation of Public Works (Cedex), integrated into the Ministry itself and which was already used in the 90s of the century past to undertake analyzes prior to the development of the regeneration project, will carry out in the laboratory “tests aimed at verifying the stability of the beach resulting from the proposed solution and its marine dynamics as a result of the integration of the marina” promoted by the Autonomous Community .