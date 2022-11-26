PS Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:23



The Naval and Sea Technology Center has been awarded the Jacumar 2022 prize at the XVIII National Aquaculture Congress, which was held in Cádiz until November 24. The national recognition granted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food was delivered to the director of the Murcian technology center, Noelia Ortega, by the general director of Fisheries and Aquaculture Management, Juan Ignacio Gandarias.

The Jacumar award, which aims to promote relations between the scientific community and the production sector, especially in the field of SMEs, honored the work coordinated by the CTN and aimed at validating smart technologies for aquaculture. For its assessment, the innovative nature of the research and the participation in it of other companies in the sector or scientific or administrative institutions were also taken into account.

The development of SICA technology by the CTN, in which the Murcian companies Camar Industrial and Piscifactorías Albaladejo have collaborated, contributes to the development of a more competitive and sustainable aquaculture by monitoring the supply of feed.

In this way, SICA allows fish farmers to significantly reduce the cost of production and minimizes the impact of aquaculture by reducing the volume of waste generated by unconsumed feed.

Thus, during the award ceremony, Gandarias wanted to point out the unanimity of all the members of the jury to award the Jacumar award. For her part, the director of the CTN, Noelia Ortega, added that “this award recognizes the efforts of the Naval and Sea Technology Center to develop technologies to solve the great challenges that companies face every day.”

On the other hand, he added that “it is an award that we want to share with our collaborators Camar Industrial and Piscifactorías Albaladejo, thanks to whose close collaboration SICA technology is a reality today.”

In addition to receiving the Jacumar award, CTN researchers Ana Juan and Rosa Martínez will present another of the CTN’s most ambitious works, Digi Safe Cage, a Resilience Plan project for the development of digital solutions for the risk management of oceanic aquaculture infrastructures.

About the CTN



The Naval and Sea Technology Center is a non-profit business association located in the Fuente Álamo Technology Park, which was created in November 2003 with the purpose of promoting actions that favor the technological development of companies in the maritime sector.

The CTN is committed to technological innovation, research and the generation of synergies as the most appropriate lines of action to guarantee business sustainability in the maritime and marine sector. Oriented towards finding optimal solutions, the CTN puts all its scientific and technological resources at the service of companies and contributes as an active and committed agent to bring together the strength of companies, professionals and public administrations to increase competitiveness in the sector.