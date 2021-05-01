The passage of the Region of Murcia through the ‘new normal’ has been brief. The Ministry of Health once again places the Community in alert level 1 (low risk) after a slight worsening of some indicators. Specifically, the percentage of positivity in PCR tests rises to 4%, a figure that continues to be low but no longer corresponds to the criteria of the ‘new normal’. Meanwhile, incidence rates increased with respect to the previous week, although within the medium risk range in which they already fell.

The same occurs with the proportion of cases with traceability (those in which it is possible to determine the origin of the contagion). If last week the thread was pulled in 71.3% of new infections, now the percentage stands at 67.2%. The Region does manage to maintain itself within the parameters of the ‘new normality’ in relation to hospital occupancy. Only 1.8% of acute care beds are occupied by Covid patients, and in the ICU it is less than 4%. For these calculations, however, not only the structural beds are taken into account, but also those contemplated in the contingency plans.

But, in reality, the Region not only goes from the ‘new normal’ to alert level 1 in the report published this week, with the update of the data. Last week’s document itself was modified, so that the reference to that ‘new normal’ has disappeared. THE TRUTH asked the Ministry about this correction, but sources from this department sent the Ministry, without offering any explanation. The regional government showed its surprise at what happened. “The Ministry assigned the ‘new normal’ to the Region, since we met the eight indicators to place ourselves in that scenario. Curiously, the Ministry has changed these parameters “, they point out from the Ministry of Health.

The indicators Cumulative incidence (AI) in 14 days 70.8 cases per 100,000 (medium risk) Accumulated incidence in 7 days 36.5 per 100,000 (medium risk) AI in people over 65 in 14 days 44.2 per 100,000 (low risk) AI in people over 65 in 7 days 21.9 per 100,000 (low risk) Percentage of positivity in PCR and antigen test 4% (low risk) Proportion of cases with traceability 67.2% (low risk) Percentage of bed occupancy by Covid 1.8% (new normal) Percentage of occupancy in ICU by Covid patients 3.8% (new normal)

According to the pandemic response protocol, approved at the end of October by the Interterritorial Council, alert level 1 is activated in an autonomous community when “at least two indicators” of those referring to the epidemiological situation, and one of the relative to healthcare pressure, they fall within this level. Last week, all epidemiological indicators were at level 1 or 2, except for the positivity rate, which had fallen to 3.9%, a figure typical of the ‘new normal’. Meanwhile, hospitals presented thresholds typical of that ‘new normal’, without any changes since then.

More than a hundred cases



Health notified 108 new positives yesterday in the Region corresponding to Thursday, which represents the highest figure in the last two weeks. However, the number of hospitalized is decreasing. Specifically, 72 patients remain hospitalized for Covid, twelve less than the previous day. 18 patients remain in the ICU. During the day on Thursday there was no need to mourn any death from coronavirus.