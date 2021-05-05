The Health Minister, Juan José Pedreño, on Monday asked people between 70 and 79 years old who have not yet been summoned to be vaccinated to call 900 12 12 12. In this way, he explained, they could be included in the lists , in which they may not appear due to an error or because the data is outdated. However, and despite the reinforcements announced in the ‘call center’, contacting this information number is still very complicated. So many of those still awaiting their vaccination find themselves without knowing where to turn.

“My father, aged 70, has not been called, or SMS, or of course they have picked up the famous phone number on the many occasions in which he has tried, like many others,” complained a doctor from Cartagena yesterday in the social media. But even some of those who have had more luck and have managed to contact 900 12 12 12 are still waiting for their appointment. “They tell us that they will call us,” summed up another affected person. The Ministry promises more reinforcements. The ‘call center’ currently has 29 operators, in addition to “five coordinators.” Every week “between three and four people join,” they explain from this department. Yesterday “a new line with four posts to serve people over 70” was set up.

However, the collapse of this telephone number is not the origin of the problem, warns the Association of Health Users, very critical of the model chosen by the Ministry, which has relegated to Primary Care to centralize the entire process in large vaccinodromes. “It should be the health centers, and specifically the Primary Care nurses, who lead the campaign together with the Public Health technicians, as happens in other vaccination campaigns,” underlines María Teresa Martín, president of this organization.

In health centers there is discomfort. Doctors and nurses face a barrage of questions for which they have no answers. They cannot summon patients or inform them of when they will receive the call. In many cases, they also cannot clarify where they will receive the puncture. «There is a lot of confusion. There is a lack of information and, above all, coordination between Public Health, city councils and health centers ”, laments Jesús Abenza, vice president of the Murcian Society of Family and Community Medicine (Smumfyc).

Unanswered questions



«Public Health is developing the campaign unilaterally; we have the consultations blocked with doubts that we cannot solve, “denounces Paloma Castillo, a nurse in Santa María de Gracia (Murcia). “I am calling my patients between 70 and 79 years old to make sure they have been scheduled and vaccinated, but I have not received any indication in this regard,” he laments. “I am not complaining that we are not vaccinating ourselves, the Primary Nurses, but of the lack of coordination,” he clarifies.

Paloma Castillo was president of the Murcian Society of Family and Community Nursing (Seapremur). Now, at the head of this organization is Ana Fátima, who considers it appropriate that at least part of the vaccination takes place in large spaces. “Assuming the whole process from Primary would be very complicated. It is good to centralize vaccinations, but it would be easier for the patient not to have to travel so far, “he clarifies.