The Secondary Education institutes have been warning for months of the serious mental health problem that they are detecting among many of their students, and demanding resources and help from the Ministry of Education to face the challenge. The Minister of Education, María Isabel Campuzano, said yesterday in response to questions from journalists

This content is exclusive for subscribers New six-monthly rate: take advantage of our discounts and subscribe for 6 months for only €25, you save 40% Already a subscriber? Log in