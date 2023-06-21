The Ministry of Education Minister Dennis Wiersma has received a complaint from an external organization about a conversation that was experienced as ‘unpleasant’. This is confirmed by his spokesperson when asked.
It concerns a conversation that took place last Monday during a working visit, several sources report. The organization reported the incident to the ministry later in the week, which then promised to talk to those involved.
Wiersma previously confessed that he was ‘too fierce’ against officials at his ministry. He confessed that in his first year as minister he was ‘furious’. He had slammed doors and was compelling. He also admitted that he was ‘a jerk’ in his time as a Member of Parliament. Low point: that he had scolded a primary school director during a working visit. Then regret and recognition followed.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Ministry #receives #complaint #conduct #Education #Minister #Wiersma
Leave a Reply