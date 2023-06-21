It concerns a conversation that took place last Monday during a working visit, several sources report. The organization reported the incident to the ministry later in the week, which then promised to talk to those involved.

Wiersma previously confessed that he was ‘too fierce’ against officials at his ministry. He confessed that in his first year as minister he was ‘furious’. He had slammed doors and was compelling. He also admitted that he was ‘a jerk’ in his time as a Member of Parliament. Low point: that he had scolded a primary school director during a working visit. Then regret and recognition followed.