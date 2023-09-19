Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 09:41



This Tuesday, the General Directorate of State Highways put out to tender the third lane of the A-7 highway (Murcia-Alicante) between the municipalities of Crevillente and Orihuela, with a base price of 94 million euros. The BOE publishes the order for companies to bid for a 17-kilometer stretch within the province of Alicante, while the development of this work in the Region of Murcia is still pending, given that the third lane must be extended to Alhama de Murcia.

In July, the bidding for the Alicante section between the junction of the A-7 and the AP-7, in Crevillente, to the Orihuela-Benferri junction was approved. Now, construction companies can opt for the contract, which has a maximum duration of 59 months, according to the BOE. Escrow bids will be opened between October 24 and November 21.

While the third lane of the A-7 advances in the neighboring province, the project remains paralyzed in Murcia, where the third lane was originally in the same package as the Arco Norte, which is also blocked. This arch must channel up to 45,000 vehicles daily, north of the Nueva Condomina commercial complex. The A-7 supports a high intensity of traffic. It already has a third lane between Crevillente and the vicinity of the airport.