The Interterritorial Health Council will address this Wednesday the relaxation of the rule that requires the use of the mask on beaches and swimming pools at all times. The Ministry of Health believes that there is a legal loophole for a flexible interpretation of the law, which came into force at the end of March. In the draft sent to the autonomous communities, it is proposed that the use of the mask is not mandatory neither during bathing nor while resting, sunbathing or under the umbrella, as long as the distance with people who do not live together is greater than one and a half meters. Nor will it be necessary to use this protection during “the practice of sport in the aquatic environment, be it natural or artificial”.

The document, to which THE TRUTH has had access, establishes that the mask will have to be used during “The walk through the accesses to beaches, lakes and other natural environments”, as well as in “the walk to the seashore and other aquatic environments.”

Communities and the Ministry are trying to solve a problem that nobody noticed until last March 29, the law that requires the use of the mask was approved, without exceptions, “On public roads, in open air spaces and in any closed space for public use or that is open to the public”. Only the under six years, who have respiratory diseases and who are practicing sport. This rule is the result of a long parliamentary procedure that sought to update a decree law in force since May last year, when the central government established the mandatory use of this basic protection measure against Covid whenever an interpersonal distance could not be kept. 1.5 meters.

Most communities, including the Region of Murcia, approved their own regulations eliminating that nuance of the interpersonal meter and a half, especially as a result of new scientific studies that revealed the importance of transmission by aerosols. “The safety distance can sometimes be a measure, by itself, whose effectiveness is not definitive. That is how the majority of the regional health authorities have seemed to understand it, which have imposed the use of a mask outdoors, regardless of whether or not the safety distance can be maintained, ”the Ministry in fact recalls in the draft that this Wednesday it is analyzed in the Interterritorial Council. However, these same communities, including Murcia, Yes, they set, as an exception to the mandatory use of the mask, the beaches and outdoor pools.

But the new state law does not include this exception, and now the Ministry is trying to find a solution to this lack of foresight during the parliamentary process. For communities such as the Region of Murcia, which have their sights set on a gradual recovery of tourism activity based on the evolution of the pandemic, this issue is key.

In the draft that the Interterritorial Council addresses this Wednesday, activities are considered incompatible with the mask “Bathing in the sea, lakes or reservoirs, rivers or other natural aquatic spaces or in outdoor or covered swimming pools”, as well as the practice of sports in the aquatic environment. Nor should you use the mask in “Periods of rest before or after bathing or practicing sports in the aquatic environment, in its surroundings”. «In the case of rest on the beaches, rivers or in assimilated environments, the aforementioned period may only be extended to that in which the person remains at a certain point and respecting the minimum distance of 1.5 meters with other people who are not living together or assimilated ”, is specified in the document. There are other nuances: “In the case of covered swimming pools or in the event that this rest is carried out on board boats, only the period of rest strictly necessary between activity intervals will be understood.

The mask will also not be required during “The periods strictly necessary to eat or drink, in places where it is authorized”. However, it will be mandatory to use it in the access to beaches, rivers and swimming pools and during walks on the beach. Also in “changing rooms of public or community pools, except in showers”, as well as in the beach bars while you are not eating and drinking, as it already happens in all the hotel and catering establishments.