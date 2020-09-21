The Ministry of Digital Science proposes to prohibit the use of encryption protocols in Russia, which allow hiding the name (identifier) ​​of a web page or site, which makes it difficult to search and block information prohibited in the Russian Federation. The corresponding draft law was published on the portal of draft regulatory legal acts.

The explanatory note to the document says that there is an increasing number of cases of using masking protocols to hide the actual network addresses of devices from external systems and encryption protocols.

Also, the bill provides for liability for violation of the proposed ban. Thus, the functioning of the Internet resource will be suspended by the authorized federal executive body.

