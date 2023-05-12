The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge met this Friday the heads of the research groups of the Framework of Priority Actions to Recover the Mar Menor in order to promote the Information Integration and Decision Support System ( DSS). This will serve to unify all the data collected by the fifty scientists and experts involved by the central government in the recovery of the lagoon.

The DSS is planned within the Framework of Priority Actions for the recovery of the Mar Menor, it is coordinated by the Dgbbd and part of the results obtained by the researchers involved in the project, so that they will be integrated into a system that allows evaluation, from different points of view, the suitability of the measures that are adopted in terms of effectiveness in relation to the ecological state of the lagoon.

In this way, the Ministry wants to unify all available data and create management and planning support tools based on the best available knowledge. In total, just over fifty researchers are involved in the line of research to improve knowledge of the lagoon and its catchment area, within the Mapmm, endowed with 15.6 million euros.

The Technical Office of the Mar Menor hosted the meeting, chaired by the Undersecretary for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Miguel González Suela, which was attended, in addition to the coordinator of the MAPMM, Francisca Baraza, and the staff of the Technical Office, the researchers and technicians representing the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO), CEBAS-CSIC, as well as the General Directorate of Water (DGA); the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS); the General Directorate of Biodiversity, Forests and Desertification (Dgbbd), the General Directorate of the Coast and the Sea, as well as the universities of Murcia, Valencia and the Polytechnic of Valencia.

Belich Project



The IEO has 22 researchers, based in a dozen offices in Spain, to execute the Belich Project, financed by Miteco, whose objective is to develop and fine-tune a hydrodynamic and biogeochemical modeling system that simulates the behavior of the lagoon. in various scenarios.

The IEO scientists will also have the collaboration of the University of Valencia and Claude Estournel and Patrick Marsaleix, experts in developing these models in coastal lagoons, such as Nokoué (Benin), and who belong to the Space Geophysical and Oceanographic Studies Laboratory ( LEGOS), based in Toulouse (France).

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Water has several lines of research, among others, the modeling of biogeochemical cycles and their impact on the biota of the Mar Menor, so that the effect on the lagoon of the input of nutrients (phosphates and nitrates) by simulating the hydrological cycle.

The undersecretary of the Ministry highlighted the importance of this measure for the orientation of the actions that are underway and those that are being promoted with great determination, with more than 50 million already executed of the almost 500 that are planned in the execution of the 10 lines of action provided for in the Mapmm.

meeting conclusions



Among the conclusions reached at this Friday’s meeting, a procedure and work schedule have been defined for the integration of data from the different sources of information with a view to making it functional in the shortest possible time.

Among the main milestones already achieved on line 8 is the tender for 1.49 million euros for the purchase and installation of a monitoring network for the control and monitoring of the environmental state of the Mar Menor, which will be implemented in six areas of the coastal lagoon to have the first system with buoys, sensors, seamounts, weather stations or current profilers, capable of issuing continuous and real-time information on the state of its waters.

In addition, the Mar Menor ‘digital twin’ project has already been awarded for 650,000 euros, which will allow the Ministry to make visual comparisons of changes in water, vegetation or the catchment basin in order to carry out simulations, predict and prevent catastrophes such as floods, pollution and the effects of climate change.