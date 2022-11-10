The Secretary of State for Infrastructure, Isabel Pardo de Vera, has referred to the next arrival of the AVE in Murcia, indicating that it will be in the Region “in a few days”. The ‘number two’ of the Ministry of Transport and Mobility explained this Thursday morning the progress in the execution of the Mediterranean Corridor during his visit to the new route between Xàtiva and Nudo de la Encina, in the testing phase. This node is key for the Corridor and will connect the three capitals of the Valencian Community. It will also serve rail traffic in the Region of Murcia and Almería with the Mediterranean Arc and the French border.

The arrival of the AVE in Murcia is scheduled for the second or third week of December, said the Government delegate, although there is no official date yet. The operator Renfe will probably launch an offer of places with promotional prices. Both Adif and Renfe are now preparing the train drivers in charge of making the journey. Likewise, Adif is pending authorization from the State Railway Safety Agency so that the line can be operated commercially.

Isabel Pardo explained that the Ministry has mobilized investments for 4,400 million euros in the development of the Mediterranean Corridor, which is advancing “at cruising speed” and with an “unprecedented” pace in the Spanish railway network. Thus, in the first nine months of the year, contracts have been tendered for more than 1,500 million euros, 900 million have been awarded and actions have been carried out for more than 450 million, reports EP.

In total, he pointed out, of the 4,400 million activated to finance 300 actions, 2,800 million euros have already been awarded, which are in the construction phase, and 1,900 million euros have been executed.

«In these more than four years of government we have increased the length of the Mediterranean Corridor by 233 kilometres, we have put into service the High Speed ​​to Granada, the Alcúdia-Moixent section, the Vandellòs variant, the High Speed ​​to Elche, Orihuela and, in a few days, to Murcia”, he stressed.

Pardo de Vera traveled part of the Vallada-La Encina section on a test train, which will absorb rail traffic while the works to change to international gauge and electrification at 25,000v are carried out. “It is especially relevant because it is the only part of the Mediterranean Corridor in which no gauge change work had begun,” he stressed.

The head of the Ministry was accompanied on her visit by the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé; the Minister of Territorial Policy of the Generalitat Valenciana, Rebeca Torró; the general director of Conservation and Maintenance of Adif, Ángel Contreras; and the Government Commissioner for the Mediterranean Corridor, Josep Vicent Boira.

“Runner’s Advance”



The latter stressed that the Corridor is a planned set of priority transport networks designed to facilitate the communication of people, goods and services throughout the European Union, which were approved in 2011, defined in 2013 and that in 2030 it must be completed the basic network, a total of 64,572 kilometers. Likewise, the extended basic network must be completed in 2040 and ten years later, in 2050, the Global Network will have to be completed, almost 120,000 kilometers.

He reviewed the actions mobilized and undertaken in the Mediterranean Corridor from June 2018 to the present and revealed its “intense” rate of progress, “as confirmed by figures such as the number of tenders launched in the period, more than 300, or which is the same, more than one a week”, an “unprecedented” volume in the Spanish railway network.

This rate of investment, according to Boira, translates into the commissioning of 233 kilometers of new infrastructure in the period, which add up to a total of 624 km, to which the more than 43 km of the Moixent- Nudo de la Encina and Beniel-Murcia del Carmen.

In the Valencian Community, in June 2018, of the 717 kilometers of the Mediterranean Corridor projected, a total of 440 were “without progress”, 114 were being developed and 163 kilometers were completed. Today, the kilometers in development add up to 488 and there are 229 finished.

In Catalonia, 520 kilometers are finished, 78% of the total, and 144 are under development, when four years earlier 144 were without progress, 45 under development and 475 finished. In the Region of Murcia, the advanced kilometers currently add up to 193, more than 85% of those projected, and those completed rise to 33 km. In June 2018, up to a total of 176 kilometers were without any progress and 17 were under development.

In Andalusia, the Mediterranean Coastal Corridor will extend along 574 kilometres. Of these, 460 kilometres, 80%, have already been completed and 114 have been completed. Four years before, there were 460 kilometers that were without progress and 114 in development.