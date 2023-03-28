The staff of the mental health network of the Region of Murcia will be reinforced with 208 new positions between now and 2026, as stated in the improvement plan in this area of ​​care presented this Tuesday by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras. Specifically, 30 positions will be created for psychiatrists, 48 ​​for clinical psychologists, 70 for specialist nurses, 30 for social workers and 30 for occupational therapists. The first 64 positions will be created this year.

The Strategy for the period 2023 -2026 also includes the creation of seven new mental health centers, which will be added to the 19 already existing. They will be located in Santiago and Zaraiche, Murcia Infante, Águilas, Jumilla, Cartagena, Alcantarilla and Cieza. Meanwhile, existing services will be expanded in hospitals to meet the increased demand for care. Thus, the Adult Psychiatric Hospitalization Unit at Morales Meseguer will go from 14 to 24 beds, while the Child and Youth Unit at La Arrixaca will gain 8 beds. The remodeling of the Román Alberca is also integrated into the new strategy.

In total, the planned investment in infrastructure amounts to 18.8 million, while 11 million will be allocated to reinforcing the workforce. In total, the plan presented this Tuesday includes measures with an expected cost of 41 million.

The document details new projects in various areas. To prevent suicide, the “development of a procedure for early detection of suicide risk in collaboration with Primary Care” is proposed, as well as the creation of a “Suicide Risk Code” throughout the health network of the Region of Murcia that “allows for the protocolization of care and preventive actions. In addition, a “suicide survivor accompaniment project” is included, aimed at relatives and close friends of people who died from this cause.

Gambling addiction in adolescents and young people is another of the emerging problems to be faced. The strategy includes a prevention program for children under 18 who already have problematic patterns. This initiative has begun to be launched in collaboration with Proyecto Hombre. The managing director of the mental health network, María José Lozano, warned that the latest studies reflect an increase in gambling among adolescents. According to data from the Epidemiology Service, 4.7% of Murcian students between the ages of 14 and 18 are already engaged, either in person or online.

The plan includes the expansion of the Morales Meseguer and La Arrixaca psychiatric units

Collaboration with Primary Care is seen as essential to guarantee assistance and avoid network saturation. In the last year, a pilot group psychotherapy program has already been started in health centers for people with mild symptoms of anxiety or depression. It is carried out by Mental Health professionals, who travel to the Primary schools. The objective is to gradually extend this initiative to the entire Region.

The worsening of the mental health of the population is leading to an abuse of the consumption of benzodiazepines and opioids, according to the latest surveys. The document presented this Tuesday is committed to designing strategies to address this high consumption, although without specifying measures. It also includes the need to deal with the increase in new addictions through ‘chemsex’ (sexual parties in which drugs are consumed).

A “road map”



The new 2023-2026 mental health strategy tries to respond to the increase in mental health problems both in specific groups and in the general population, explained the president of the Community. “The pandemic highlighted the need to improve Primary Care, and also mental health,” he said. In this sense, the document constitutes “a roadmap to deal with the increase in incidence.”

Professionals and users have denounced the delays in mental health after this increase in pressure. According to the data provided by the manager, the average wait is currently 26 days, a figure that is “below what is established in the management contracts.” These data, however, are not published in the official waiting list statistics. Both the Association of Health Users and the Association in Defense of Public Health (ADSP) have been calling for more transparency for some time.