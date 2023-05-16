Microbiological risk: some batches of salami have been recalled by the Ministry of Health because they could be contaminated. We are talking about the product “mariga sweet salami”, whose producer from Vicenza found traces of listeria, a bacterium that usually manifests itself with gastrointestinal symptoms and can be serious in pregnant women and immunocompromised people.

The second and third recalls date back to Monday, however, concern the stick of sweet salami and the loaf of salami from the Salumificio Colombo in Lecco: some inspections there have found traces of salmonella, a bacterium that causes fever and gastrointestinal symptoms. If a buyer has bought these products, he is required to return them to the shop: consumption is absolutely not recommended.