The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has communicated this Saturday to those responsible for the ship ‘Karim Allah’, docked at the Escombreras dock with 880 calves on board, what should isolate and euthanize animals, “In accordance with applicable regulations”. In case of not doing so, it will be the Ministry who does it in a subsidiary way.

In a statement, the Ministry confirms that, after the veterinary inspections carried out on February 25 and 26, it was confirmed that the condition of the calves after two months on the ship “prevents them from undertaking a new voyage for export to a third country”. The veterinary inspection was accompanied by agents of the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Civil Guard and customs services.

Law 8/2003, on Animal Health, protected by European Union regulations, prohibits, for animal health reasons, the importation of live animals into Community territory from unauthorized third countries. Both Turkey, the initial destination of the calves, and Libya, are not on the list of third countries authorized to export live animals to the European Union.

Two months without finding a port



The ship ‘Karim Allah’ sailed from Cartagena on December 18 with a load of 895 calves bound for Turkey. At the time of his departure, the transport was protected by the certification of the Spanish veterinary authorities, which guarantees the good health of the animals and respect for the welfare conditions of transport, in accordance with Community regulations.

The Turkish authorities rejected the export certificate issued by the Spanish authorities and prevented the unloading of the calves at the port of destination. The reason for rejection is based on the non-acceptance by the Turkish authorities of the concept of community zoning in the field of animal health. Based on this concept, the health authorities of the Member States can zone the areas in which a certain disease is present within the territory of a Member State, thus distinguishing them from the disease-free zones from which live animals or animals can be exported. meat products. It is a basic principle in matters of health regulations of the European Union. In the case at hand, the animals came from areas free of bluetongue, their sanitary status was certified, being therefore healthy animals and suitable for export.

Subsequently, the person in charge of the transport went to Libya, where the authorities again refused to unload the animals at the port of destination. On February 25, the Spanish port authorities ordered the docking in the port of Cartagena of the ship, anchored in the vicinity of said port, to carry out a sanitary and animal welfare inspection, by the veterinary services of the General Administration of the Condition.

From the moment the ship approached the Port of Cartagena, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food “adopted all legal measures to bring the ship to port and thus be able to inspect the sanitary conditions and welfare of the animals”, they point in a statement. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has conducted its actions “in compliance with current regulations and with the express intention of reduce health risks and animal suffering».