The Ministry of Agriculture has ordered the company responsible for the ship ‘Elbeik’ ‘isolation and sacrifice without suffering, for reasons of health and animal welfare»Of the 1,610 calves on board. The central government adopted this decision in view of the physical deterioration of the cattle, whose purchase was rejected in Turkey and Libya, according to the Animal Equality collective. The inspectors reviewed the ship days ago, docked since last week at the Escombreras dock, although Agriculture avoided reporting the conclusions of this analysis.

The decision of the Ministry frustrates the plans of the company to sell the steers in Libya and marks the second order of slaughter of cattle in the last two weeks, after which it led to the execution of 800 transported by the ‘Karim Allah’. These animals were also disposed of by the Turkish and Libyan authorities.

Sources from the Ministry of Agriculture indicated that the Administration informed this Monday to the company responsible for the transport of animals from the ship ‘Elbeik’ of the resolution, “after the veterinary inspection carried out on March 19.”

«The condition of the calves prevents them from starting a new trip to be re-exported to another country. In addition, Law 8/2003, on Animal Health, protected by European Union regulations, prohibits, for animal health reasons, the importation of live animals into Community territory from unauthorized third countries “, they explained in the department that directed by Luis Planas.

Animal Equality denounces that there were corpses and dirt



The Ministry added that “the company has to proceed to the isolation and sacrifice without suffering of the animals, in accordance with current regulations.” And they added that “in the event that it had not started in the next few days, As of Thursday, the 25th, the Administration will be in charge of carrying it out in a subsidiary manner». This was the case in the case of ‘Karim Allah’.

Agriculture insisted on the argument that it is another ‘failed business transaction by the operator, since the animals left Spain healthy with the corresponding veterinary certificates “.

The Animal Equality collective assured on its website that “the veterinary report of the inspection carried out on the ship ‘Elbeik’ on March 19 begins by highlighting the state of malnutrition suffered by many of the 1,610 calves that remain on board alive after three months adrift ». Likewise, the association indicated that “vets also highlight the dehydration shown by calves and how when the drinking system is activated, full of leaks and breaks, there are struggles and struggles between the animals to reach the water; and they emphasize that they themselves must insist that the crew supply water to the animals that have run out of drinking.

Similarly, according to Animal Equality “the veterinarians affirm that in the corral destined for the hospital on deck 5, there are 7 corpses, together with a dying calf and 9 live animals that step on each other ». “The crew had put fodder in the corral, so the starving animals were forced to eat on the corpses of their companions,” added the collective. And he pointed out that “given the seriousness of the situation, at that time they order the Captain of the ship in writing to remove the corpses, remove the sick, urgently sacrifice dying animals and ensure the supply of water to all calves.”

Finally, the veterinarians of the Ministry, stated in Animal Equality, also found “the accumulation of liquid manure, which in some cases completely covers their hooves and makes it impossible for them to lie down on dry ground”; as well as “the overcrowding of the animals and the lack of dry litter in any of the pens.” The last time a cleaning was carried out «was between March 10 and 12 in waters far from the coast between Greece and Italy “, according to those responsible for the ship, concluded Animal Equality.