The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda ordered this Tuesday at noon to the Port Authority of Cartagena welcome a ship with 1,800 calves on board at its docks, rejected from Turkey, like the ‘Karim Allah’, whose cattle were slaughtered last week. Now, the ‘Elbeik’ anchors in the vicinity of Menorca, near Cala Macarella, after almost three months sailing the sea without being able to leave the cargo in any port. The boat could arrive in the next few hours at the southwest pier of Escombreras.

The order issued by the Ministry arrived at the Port in the afternoon via email, according to sources from the port agency, arguing that it was “a collaboration between ports”. This situation raised a general malaise in the direction of the Port Authority, since from the central Government they had transmitted the commitment that the boat was not going to call in Cartagena.

The anger also comes because the Cartagena docks are not prepared to welcome the steers. The device assembled by the General Directorate of Animal Health after the arrival of ‘Karim Allah’ to sacrifice the 880 calves has already been completely disassembled.

The port agency does not understand why they have to shelter this ship and they believe it is a punishment, since the port of origin is Tarragona, so that is where it should stop. They believe that there is no legal reason to do so, although they will have to comply with the order.

On the other hand, They hope that the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food will not ban the export of livestock, as he did three weeks ago after the arrival of ‘Karim Allah’, so that companies in the Region, as well as Andalusians and La Mancha, can continue with their work. Then a dozen ships loaded with about 20,000 head of cattle left through the port of Tarragona, when they were going to do so through the port of Cartagena.

The boat left Tarragona on December 18 bound for Turkey where the owners of the animals planned to sell the cattle. But days after sailing, the Turkish authorities prohibited unloading the cattle, suspecting that the steers could be infected with the bluetongue virus. Since then, the boat has lived a whole journey at sea trying to reach various ports, including that of Cyprus, where it was anchored for several weeks.