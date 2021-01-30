The Community provides assistance to more than 300 minors who are exposed to gender violence. The specialized psychological service offered by the Ministry of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy (Sapmex) attended up to 665 cases last year. Specifically, according to sources from the regional administration, 357 were minors derived from the centers for attention to women victims of gender violence (CAVI) in the Region. Of these, 308 were evaluated, of which 278 corresponded to new minors exposed to gender violence and another 30 who resumed the treatment they had left long ago.

Psychological care is provided to minors and mothers, either directly, to children, or indirectly, through their parents. In total, 4,533 psychological assessment, treatment and counseling interventions were carried out. The objective of this service is to carry out a psychological intervention program aimed at the minor children of women victims of gender violence who have been exposed or directly suffered such situations of violence, and guarantee their right to live free from fear. Since it was launched in July 2009, 1,746 minors and 1,212 mothers have been cared for.

“Thanks to this resource, a comprehensive approach to the needs of minors and their mothers is carried out, to improve the emotional, cognitive and social repercussions that they may have on their development when they witness violence against their mothers,” said the counselor. and Vice President Isabel Franco.

278 of these children attend for the first time and around thirty return to the treatment they had already started



April and July were the months in which the highest number of cases were seen for evaluation in the service. The municipalities with the most new services were Cartagena (45 minors), Murcia (37), Cieza (29) and Lorca (28).

On the other hand, Sapmex sent letters to the parents of 136 minors whose mothers had been judicially recognized as victims of gender violence. In them, the consent for the intervention of their children was informed and requested. Thus, more than half of the parents consented to the evaluation of their children by the professionals of the service and about 37% contacted the service. As the sources explained, the entity also carries out animal-assisted therapy programs.