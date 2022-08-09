Andres Hurtado He has been harshly criticized on social networks, due to the comments he constantly has towards his guests. These complaints reached Ministry of womenentity that published a statement referring to the case of the woman with 6 children who appeared in the program “Because today on Saturday with Andrés”,

As you remember, this Saturday, August 6, Andrés Hurtado received a visit from a low-income young woman, but what caught the attention of the Panamericana TV host was that she was the mother of 6 children and had no way to support them.

What did the Ministry of Women say against Andrés Hurtado?

Due to the repetitive questions of the businessman live and the wave of criticism against him, the Ministry of Women took action on the matter and used social networks to publicize its position in this case, calling it “discrimination and violence”. ”.

“The Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations rejects the acts of discrimination against a woman based on gender, which occurred in the television program,” reads the beginning of the publication.

Likewise, the institution pointed out that women “face a situation of structural discrimination that is complex, multiple and simultaneous, since, in addition to being exposed to discrimination based on gender, their socioeconomic situation can also be a factor of discrimination.”

Finally, he emphasized that the “media and public figures must assume their role with responsibility to eradicate stereotypes and fight against discrimination and violence.”

Rodrigo González criticizes comments by Andrés Hurtado

‘Peluchín’ questioned the expressions that Andrés Hurtado had in front of a group of people who visited his set when referring to people who fight against cancer. “I see a presenter consumed by his own character. Acting empathetic, but revealing the lowest of his personality, “said the host of” Love and fire “.

Users criticize Andrés Hurtado for exposing people with cancer

The social networks did not let Andrés Hurtado’s expressions pass and attacked him, assuring that his actions are humiliating: “Exhibiting and using people’s illness to make a ‘show’ of them is most miserable and disgusting. How long is ‘Chibolín’ going to be allowed to continue using the poverty and desperation of the people in a program where it only humiliates and violates them?

Andrés Hurtado claims to be the next president of Peru

Through his program on Panamericana TV, host Andrés Hurtado expressed his desire to govern the country: “Don’t doubt it, I’m going to be the president of Peru.”