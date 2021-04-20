The Ministry of Universities will freeze public prices of university fees for the next academic year 2021/2022. The proposal of the Department headed by Manuel Castells was addressed this Monday at the General Conference on University Policy. According to sources from this department informed Europa Press, during the meeting, they asked whether there was any objection to this measure, being Basque Country the only region that spoke out against it, recalling that it had already opposed it last year.

The measure agreed on Monday represents a extension of the approved conditions in the plenary session of the General Conference on University Policy on May 27, 2020 of the public prices in second, third, fourth enrollment of Bachelor’s degrees and non-qualifying Masters for the 2021/2022 academic year At that time, five regions voted against this proposal: the Basque Country and the four that govern the PP and Cs (Andalusia, Castilla y León, Madrid and Murcia).

Thus, the maximum prices of the studies leading to obtaining the official Bachelor’s degree, in second and successive enrollments, are set in force in the 2020/2021 academic year in each autonomous community for each type of experimentality that they have established. Also they maximum prices of those non-qualifying Master’s degrees will be those in force in the 2020/2021 academic year in each autonomous community for each type of experimentation that they have established.

Also, autonomous communities may set the price of the studies leading to the obtaining of official Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, in first and successive enrollments, for national students of countries not belonging to the European Union as they deem appropriate, bearing in mind that the current maximum value is established for this type of student body in the 2020/2021 academic year.

The Autonomous Community defended that the new University System Law (LOSU) include more funding for universities and boost research, as revealed by the Minister of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, Valle Miguélez, in the telematic meeting held this Monday of the General Conference on University Policy.

In this sense, he recalled that the Region contributes “more than 70 percent of the budget of public universities”, and that “we are one of the few communities that has no debts with its universities, thanks to the 2016-2020 Financing Plan.” Likewise, he proposed the creation of working groups with different autonomous communities, to advance in the main lines that the LOSU will collect, such as governance, teaching, financing, internationalization, teaching staff, among others, in order to prepare documents for each of these areas for further discussion. Miguélez called for a “quality, efficient, sustainable university system with sufficient funding that responds to the challenges of the knowledge society.”

The counselor explained that, in the field of regulatory reforms that the Ministry of Universities is developing, such as the Royal Decree for the creation and recognition of universities, the Royal decree for the organization of university education, the Royal Decree on the Teaching staff statute or the Law of coexistence and academic discipline, “The main thing would be to reform the Organic Law of Universities and then address its regulatory development.”

