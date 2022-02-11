The All-Russian Association of Passengers (PLO) has proposed to legally establish minimum dimensions for free carry-on baggage on airplanes, according to a letter from PLO chairman Ilya Zotov to the Ministry of Transport on February 9 (a copy is at the disposal of Izvestia).

It is proposed to fix the size of hand luggage (by the sum of three dimensions) at 100 cm, except for those aircraft where this requirement cannot be objectively met, the document says.

The PLO analyzed the allowances for baggage, hand luggage and animals from 26 largest Russian airlines and ranked them. According to the size of hand luggage, carriers have six different options – from 120 cm in the sum of three dimensions to 90 cm (120, 118, 115, 95, 93, 90). Moreover, 15 out of 26 carriers have dimensions of 115 cm or more, and 11 others have dimensions of 90 cm or 95 cm. These are Pobeda, Utair, Nordwind, Smartavia and Red Wings, as well as carriers from the second and third divisions — Pegas Fly, Royal Flight, Rusline, Izhavia, UVT-Aero and Gazprom Avia.

Under current federal aviation regulations, airlines allow each passenger to take at least 5 kg of hand luggage on board free of charge. At the same time, the minimum size that companies must comply with is not established by law, each determines this parameter independently.

The passenger pays for baggage or hand luggage in excess of the established norm separately, which acts as an additional source of income for carriers. According to an Izvestia source in one of the airlines, about 70-80% of air tickets in Russia are sold at tariffs below cost, and break-even is largely due to income from additional services, including the sale of seats for things in excess of the norm.

