Kommersant: The Ministry of Transport wants to install more cameras to record traffic violations at crossings

The Russian Ministry of Transport intends to install more cameras recording traffic rules (TRR) at railway crossings. This follows from the published notice of amendments to the government decree, which regulates the grounds for installing the systems. The document turned Attention Kommersant.

The agency wants to expand the possibilities for installing the systems on some roads. According to current regulations, a camera at a crossing is required if there have been two or more fatal accidents or accidents where five or more people were injured within three years. The ministry proposes installing cameras at crossings if there has been at least one accident there within three years, regardless of how many people were injured.

“The number of crossings is decreasing, there is no money to maintain them. Districts, and sometimes entire cities, are divided by railroad tracks. Drivers are forced to violate the rules in order to avoid overrunning, often crossing the tracks where there used to be a crossing,” said Alexander Shumsky, head of the Probok.net expert center.

In the summer of 2024, there were more than one accident at railway crossings. The most resonant case was in the Volgograd region. At the end of July, a passenger train Kazan-Adler collided with a KamAZ near Volgograd. Then nine cars derailed. There were more than 800 passengers inside the train. As a result of the accident, more than 100 people were injured.