Ministry of Transport: prices for taxi trips increased from 1 to 44 percent in a number of regions

Prices for taxi rides in some regions of Russia increased from 1 to 44 percent in September. Vladimir Lugovenko, deputy director of the department of state policy in the field of automobile and urban passenger transport of the Ministry of Transport, spoke about this during the plenary session of the “Taxi-2023” conference, they write “News“

As Lugovenko noted, in 50 percent of regions there was an increase in travel prices, in 45 percent there were no changes, and in 5 percent there was a decrease in prices.

“In a number of regions there is an increase in the average cost of transportation by passenger taxi. The range is from 1 to 44 percent,” he emphasized.

According to him, such trends are caused by insufficient work in the regions in the field of taxi transportation earlier, before the new law on taxis came into force. Consequently, there was no control over taxis in these regions, concluded Vladimir Lugovenko.

In September, State Duma Deputy Speaker Boris Chernyshov approached the leadership of the State Traffic Inspectorate with a proposal to limit the parking of taxis in residential areas. However, experts believe that such restrictions could lead to an increase in tariffs.

Thus, Chernyshov proposed banning parking and parking of taxis in residential areas for more than 30 minutes. According to the parliamentarian, this time is enough to wait and disembark passengers, unload their luggage, and also resolve personal issues.