The Ministry of Transport of Russia expects a drop in air traffic in 2020 by 53% compared to last year. This was announced on Friday, October 9, by the head of the department Yevgeny Dietrich at the final board of the department.

According to him, the fall will reach 60 million people. A year earlier, 128.1 million people used the services of airlines.

“The pandemic has radically changed the prevailing conditions. The decrease in the volume of traffic for 8 months on domestic lines was 30%, on international lines due to the closure of borders it reached 75%, ”the minister explained. Russian aviation was the first in the world in terms of the rate of recovery of domestic traffic, he added.

As Dietrich added, the transport complex of Russia this year will not reach pre-crisis indicators in terms of work volume amid the spread of coronavirus.

At the end of September it became known that the government wants to additionally support regional air carriers by increasing subsidies by 4.6 billion rubles. The funds will be directed to the development of flights within the regions, the program is designed for 2021-2023.

Amid the spread of the coronavirus, many countries around the world have restricted international passenger flights. Russia has completely limited them since April 3.

The first overseas flights to the UK, Turkey and Tanzania opened in August. In early September, it became known about the resumption of flights with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives. On September 20, Russia resumed flights to Kazakhstan, Korea, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.